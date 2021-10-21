CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How we will be ‘nudged’ this winter

By Laura Dodsworth
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a chill in the air. Not from the changing seasons – it’s still fairly balmy – but from the latest attempts to orchestrate a subtle psychological manipulation of us all. About 18 months ago, in the lockdown summer of 2020, I started to argue that the Government’s response...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Will we need a third jab to travel in 2022?

As booster jabs are rolled out across the Western world and more evidence emerges about the waning protection of our current Covid vaccines, thoughts have turned to the impact this may have on international travel. Many countries framed their entry rules around the perceived ‘silver bullet’ of the vaccine and may well continue down this path, updating their border requirements as third doses become more widespread. In the UK too, it’s not unthinkable that restrictions could eventually increase on those who are simply double-jabbed.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Covid booster jabs: when and where to book your NHS third dose

As the centrepiece of the UK’s strategy to curb Covid this winter, the UK’s booster vaccine rollout is coming under increasing scrutiny. As of October 25, 6.1 million third jabs have been administered across the country – but criticism of a slow vaccination drive is mounting amid concerns that millions of vulnerable people remain at risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Budget briefings show 'utter contempt' for Parliament, claim MPs

Cross-party MPs have lined up to attack the Government for showing Parliament "utter contempt" by briefing many of the details of tomorrow's Budget ahead of time. The Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had implied Rishi Sunak should resign over the repeated announcements made ahead of Wednesday's statement, but Treasury officials ignored this to push out further measures.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Telegraph

What the Autumn Budget will mean for house prices

Britain’s property market has been flying at 1,000 miles per hour since the housing market reopened, fired up in part by Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s stamp duty tax giveaway. Now, Mr Sunak’s Autumn Budget comes at a time of transition. The market is adjusting to the end of the stamp duty holiday. Prices have been underpinned by an extreme shortage of supply, but demand is cooling.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Animal rights campaigners scale government building

Animal rights protesters have scaled a government building to demand that the UK switches to vegan diets. The Metropolitan Police have already taken seven hours attempting to remove the protesters from the side of the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs building in central London, while the activists unpacked hammocks to rest and waited for officers to arrest them.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

What the hell is the NHS doing with all those extra billions?

In a paediatric ICU, six infants are on ventilation. Aged from zero to four, they are terribly ill, the poor mites. Their immune systems, locked away for more than a year, recently got exposed to germs for the first time. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” says a senior nurse on the unit, “not this early in the winter.”
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Telegraph

Queen back on royal duties after hospital stay

The Queen has carried out virtual audiences at Windsor Castle - her first official engagements in seven days since she was ordered to rest by doctors. It is the first time the 95-year-old head of state has been seen - albeit on a computer screen - since she hosted a busy evening reception for the global investment summit on October 19.
U.K.
The Independent

Cop26: The Queen will not attend summit in Glasgow next week

The Queen will not attend the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow next week, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary tests in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland. She was advised by doctors to rest after her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years. However Her Majesty returned to work today, carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.Despite returning to “light duties”, palace officials confirmed she will not attend the high-profile engagement on Monday 1 November, but will contribute a video message.Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton are...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

'The needs of those who don't live in towns or cities are ignored': Readers on LTNs and the ULEZ

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) are just one part of the Government's drive to cut air pollution caused by traffic and encourage cycling, walking and the use of public transport. But this week also sees the extension of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) which has operated since April 2019. The scheme, which covered the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge, has been extended to make the area in which the ULEZ charge applies 18 times larger.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Government#Imperial College#Bbc Radio 4#Nhs
Telegraph

The self-pitying SNP’s obsession with Margaret Thatcher is just embarrassing

There is a common refrain in the west of Scotland, often attributed to naughty children seeking to escape the responsibility for some minor act of misbehaviour: “A big boy done it and ran away.” That phrase, slightly modified, might as well be the title of the SNP’s manifesto for next year’s local elections in Glasgow after the council leader, Susan Aitken, blamed many of the current problems facing Scotland’s largest city on Margaret Thatcher.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Labour-controlled council taken over after property bets leave £100m black hole

A bankrupt Labour council has been taken over by ministers after blowing a £100m black hole in its finances following a string of major property investments. Slough council has been forced to implement a three-year rescue plan overseen by Government-appointed commissioners. The town's leaders have admitted that it needs more...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Stingy Sunak keeps his wallet firmly closed

Spending is easy; fiscal restraint is hard. That’s not news to Rishi Sunak. The Chancellor, and those in his inner circles, have realised for a long time that coming out of the pandemic would be more difficult, politically, than coping with Covid-19 in the first place. The same can be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Telegraph

What to expect from this week's travel update

Another week, another travel update. You’ll be forgiven for feeling a pang of anxiety at the prospect. During the pandemic, Grant Shapps’s tri-weekly announcement has prompted panicked scrambles home for Britons abroad, sometimes resulting in mandatory quarantine stints whether at home or in a designated hotel. But, for the first...
WORLD
Telegraph

You can't trust polling on climate change

What a surprise: a focus group run by left-leaning polling company and sponsored by WWF and green energy company Ovo has concluded that the government isn’t moving fast enough on climate change and that a ‘large scale cultural and economic’ shift will be required to help us reach NetZero. You may have heard this morning of the Net Zero Diaries project run by an organisation called Britain Thinks, in which 43 people were asked to write a running commentary on their attitudes towards climate change and government policy on the subject. The Guardian, for example, reports that the group thinks the government must tackle climate change “with the same urgency seen at the beginning of the Covid pandemic”. This piece of “in depth research” apparently found that the public favours the SNP’s climate policy, closely followed by that of the Green party, and found “widespread support for nationalisation and scepticism over the role of the private sector”.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Time may pass and lives may change, but the bonds of university friendships last forever

It was October 1963. The Beatles had had their first big hit a year before, the Rolling Stones’ first single was just out. The Queen was young and Britain still controlled a sizeable chunk of the world. Harold Macmillan was prime minister. John F Kennedy had another month to live. At Cambridge University, overwhelmingly male and largely untouched by the trends which have since transformed British society out of all recognition, 12 teenage boys arrived for their first term, nervous, out of their depth and desperate to make friends.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Government U-turn on sewage overflow into rivers in bid to avoid defeat ahead of Cop26

The Government will push water companies to cut sewage overflow into rivers in a U-turn to avoid defeat ahead of Cop26. Measures to reduce untreated sewage dumps will become part of the Environment Bill, with the Government reversing its earlier stance as it faced a rebellion from MPs on the eve of the landmark climate conference, which starts on Sunday in Glasgow.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy