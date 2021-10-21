How we will be ‘nudged’ this winter

What a surprise: a focus group run by left-leaning polling company and sponsored by WWF and green energy company Ovo has concluded that the government isn’t moving fast enough on climate change and that a ‘large scale cultural and economic’ shift will be required to help us reach NetZero. You may have heard this morning of the Net Zero Diaries project run by an organisation called Britain Thinks, in which 43 people were asked to write a running commentary on their attitudes towards climate change and government policy on the subject. The Guardian, for example, reports that the group thinks the government must tackle climate change “with the same urgency seen at the beginning of the Covid pandemic”. This piece of “in depth research” apparently found that the public favours the SNP’s climate policy, closely followed by that of the Green party, and found “widespread support for nationalisation and scepticism over the role of the private sector”.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO