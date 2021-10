We last saw the best of Britain's amateur cooks competing for the grand prize on Mary Berry's cooking show "Best Home Cook" in February 2020, according to IMDb. Both seasons of the show were well received, with 3 million viewers for Season 1 and over 3.6 million for Season 2 (via The Mirror). Since then, a celebrity edition of the show aired at the start of 2021, but fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season of "Best Home Cook." Unfortunately, it was just revealed that the future of the show may be in jeopardy.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO