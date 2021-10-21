CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Quiet Corner: Using our hands and feet

By Lynn Lawrence
Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

And how shall they preach, except they be sent? As it is written, “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things! Romans 10:15. I went to my dermatologist this week. With each appointment it seems I have...

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
Why does the Bible contradict itself?

Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
Jesus Christ
CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: With All of Our Hearts

The word “shema” is used in the Bible to mean listen. The psalmist employs this word to ask God to listen to his prayers. We receive the admonition to listen just before God gives the commandment for us to love Him with heart, soul, and strength. In the biblical context, the word “heart” means the center of our being; it defines our essence as individuals. If God commands us to love Him completely, He will give us the ability to do so. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength” (Deuteronomy 6:5).
Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
Pastor's Corner: Pray to be used for His purpose

“I want you to know, brethren, that what has happened to me has really served to advance the gospel, so that it has become known throughout the whole praetorian guard and to all the rest that my imprisonment is for Christ; and most of the brethren have been made confident in the Lord because of my imprisonment, and are much more bold to speak of God without fear.” — Philippians 1:12-14.
Water and spirit: our rain this weekend | Clergy Corner

In the beginning, God created all that is from the formless and deep waters. If you go read Genesis 1, you’ll see that in that creation poem God never created water. Water was simply there, with God, and God’s Spirit was hovering over the water. The poem describes how God separates the waters and forms the waters into lakes and seas. From the water God draws out land, and into the water God pours life. But God never creates water itself. It simply was there with God, in the beginning.
Uncluttering the Corners of Our Mind: Spiritual Corner With Amy

A while ago I heard someone say, “Whatever clutter is around you is a reflection of what’s going on in your head.” It was during this time when I found myself already purging things that were no longer serving my highest good, including relationships. It felt so good to let things go. I didn’t realize it at the time, but now understand this is necessary for our personal and spiritual growth. Never have I considered myself as OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), although the thought started to cross my mind once I had everything how I wanted it, but it started to get cluttered again. Racing thoughts and control issues are a huge part of being OCD. To explain this further, those who are considered to have OCD absolutely have to have things a certain way. The reasoning for this is because they have a need for control. Having things a certain way gives them the satisfaction of having control over something. Let’s be honest, there isn’t very much that is in our control, besides what we do with our time and our money, how we react to situations and others, and how we treat people as well as ourselves. I choose to leave everything else up to God. Having faith and living in the present moment has made life for me so much easier.
RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
‘Instead of packing the car for a fun weekend with grandma, we came here, to the cemetery.’: Woman loses mom, says we should ‘let grandparents spoil our kids while they can’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Today my children visited their grandmother, or as we call her Memeré (French for Grandma). It wasn’t like most visits with a grandparent. This one was at...
The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song "Screwed Up" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on. "It’s National...
Human Sacrifice Is the Gruesome End to This Cult’s Creepy History

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA—The 144 men, women and children summoned to church, robed in white, found themselves witnessing a macabre ritual of sacrificial death and facing the long arms of police and military personnel. The hellish nightmare played out in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay on the night of Sunday,...
