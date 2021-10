It’s been a long time coming. Although he studied at its Schools, and was eventually elected to its ranks, John Constable, the subject of a new exhibition at Burlington Gardens, has never been honoured with a monographic show at the Royal Academy – a reminder, perhaps, of the snobbery he endured while flying the flag for lowly landscape painting, which wasn’t taken seriously until he (and his contemporary and rival, Turner) came along. Constable wasn’t made a full Academician until 1829, by which time he was already in his fifties. And, even then, he was promptly snubbed by the RA’s president, Thomas Lawrence, who told him he was lucky. So, high time for the RA to make amends.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 HOURS AGO