NBA

LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons 94-88 in opener

By AP NEWS
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

DETROIT - Zach LaVine can still score in bunches when needed. LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter to spark sluggish Chicago, leading the Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams. Detroit’s Jerami Grant...

