Arango has hat trick, leads LAFC past Pepi-less FC Dallas

My friends, all manner of questions hang about our game tonight. LAFC enters the match in 9th place in the Western Conference on 37 points with five games to play. They still have a chance at the playoffs and will be desperate for the three points. But they haven’t been especially dangerous on the road. 0W-1D-2L is their last three road games. 1W-1D-3L in their last five matches overall.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO