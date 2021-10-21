Arango has hat trick, leads LAFC past Pepi-less FC Dallas

The race to sign United States men's national team star Ricardo Pepi is heating up. Sources tell CBS Sports that Liverpool, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are all interested in the FC Dallas forward. The Texas native, who has been on fire with club and country, told his club that he wants to leave, and he's already agreed personal terms with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, CBS Sports can confirm. Chris Smith of 90min.com first reported Pepi's transfer request and the agreement with Wolfsburg.
Comments / 0