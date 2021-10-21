PREVIEW: Blue Jackets open homestand Thursday vs. Islanders

Both teams coming off a win, the Seattle Kraken look to take down the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road following their first win in franchise history. The Blue Jackets are coming off an 8-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in their first contest of the season. Sure, the Coyotes are projected to be very bad, but scoring eight goals in any game is impressive. Many think they are in the rebuilding stages now, but that was also the assumption when they surprised everyone and made the playoffs after losing Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Dzingel the previous offseason. The Kraken are coming off their first win in franchise history against the Nashville Predators and looking to add to that on the road again.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO