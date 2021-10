SEVEN SPRINGS — The Spring Creek Gators defeated the Goldsboro Cougars 4-0 on Tuesday night to clinch the number one seed in the Neuse Six 2A Conference tournament. It only took five minutes for Spring Creek to score the first goal in Tuesday night’s match. The goal was caused by an error from Goldsboro goalkeeper Noah MacDonald who came rushing way outside of the penalty box to try to clear a loose ball. Gators forward Oswaldo Escudero reached the ball before MacDonald could get there though, and he tapped the ball into an empty goal.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO