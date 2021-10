Holly Van Leuven, an editor originally from Pittston, will appear on JEOPARDY! this evening, according to a release from the game show. Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Holly Van Leuven, an editor originally from Pittston, will appear on JEOPARDY! this evening, according to a release from the game show. The show airs locally on WBRE-TV at 7:30 p.m. Van Leuven, right, is seen here with Mayim Bialik, who has been one of the show’s guest hosts until a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek is chosen.