A veteran teacher with over 15 years of experience, Mr. Stephen Carter is currently the Director of Entrepreneurship here at CHCA, where he works to fuse innovative education with real-world learning. Mr. Carter has literally been practicing what he preaches as he becomes an entrepreneur himself, launching a new business, The Seed Tree Group, as well as a new page-turning narrative, The Seed Tree: A Financial Fable. Through these new ventures, he is making it his mission to help young people better manage their money.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO