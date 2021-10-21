Made in Hawaii Festival returning to in-person event on Oahu

As the state gets ready for the controversial H-3, HONOLULU takes what it calls a possible final look at untouched parts of Halawa Valley. “North Halawa is not an archaeologist’s dream of ruins, not a historian’s page from the past, a zoologist’s menagerie of the endangered, a botanist’s garden of the exotic. North Halawa is not a Moanalua nor a Manoa. And so, to the state of Hawaii, the valley is an ideal place to run its future lanes of concrete ribbon called H-3. Such use of this nearly forgotten valley shouldn’t spawn committees to save, bumper stickers, pickets and court injunctions. The new highway, which may cost as much as $1 billion, will tunnel through the Koolaus from the Windward Side, slice down narrow North Halawa and tie into the granny knot of freeway lanes, ramps and overpasses near Aloha Stadium.
Comments / 2