Hawaii State

Made in Hawaii Festival returning to in-person event on Oahu

By Bryce Moore
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago



One of Hawaii's favorite festivals that features all things local will return in-person in 2021. The Made in Hawaii Festival will be at a new location for the first time in its 27-year history.

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

