Made in Hawaii Festival returning to in-person event on Oahu

As the state gets ready for the controversial H-3, HONOLULU takes what it calls a possible final look at untouched parts of Halawa Valley. “North Halawa is not an archaeologist’s dream of ruins, not a historian’s page from the past, a zoologist’s menagerie of the endangered, a botanist’s garden of the exotic. North Halawa is not a Moanalua nor a Manoa. And so, to the state of Hawaii, the valley is an ideal place to run its future lanes of concrete ribbon called H-3. Such use of this nearly forgotten valley shouldn’t spawn committees to save, bumper stickers, pickets and court injunctions. The new highway, which may cost as much as $1 billion, will tunnel through the Koolaus from the Windward Side, slice down narrow North Halawa and tie into the granny knot of freeway lanes, ramps and overpasses near Aloha Stadium.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO