Fremont, CA

Suspect arrested after waving gun at Fremont security guard: police

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 24-year-old man was arrested after waving a gun at a security guard in August, according to the Fremont Police Department.

On August 8, police said a group of people was told they could not enter the Mojo Lounge due to being underaged.

One person, later identified as 24-year-old Alejandro Soria of Fremont, waved an empty gun at the guard, who then pointed out that the gun did not have bullets in it.

Soria got out a loaded magazine but dropped it. Authorities say another person was handed the gun and picked up the magazine to load it.

That person then fired the gun into the air before pointing it at the security guard, according to police.

Officials say the group got into a car and sped off.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify multiple people involved, including Soria.

On October 12, officers searched multiple locations and eventually found Soria near Decoto Road and Paseo Padre Parkway.

Police conducted a ‘high-risk enforcement stop’ and arrested Soria. Officers searched the car and found a gun that was reported stolen.

In addition, detectives conducted search warrants in different locations and found a non-serialized handgun with a 17-round magazine, and a 28-round magazine.

He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail and arraigned on Oct. 14 on multiple charges.

Bail was set at $40,000, which he posted on Oct. 15 and was released.

On Oct. 28, Soria has a pre-trial hearing.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who fired the gun — The person is an adult man, between 18 and 20 years old, about 5’09”, average build, clean-shaven, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue face mask, blue jeans with ‘acid wash’ near the front knees and white shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Major Crimes Task Force at (510) 790-6660 or send an anonymous text tip to 888-777 — Text FREMONTPD followed by your message.

