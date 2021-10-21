CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!!!!

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

Great looking card tonight with 10 games after a small card last night. There are teams in really nice spots tonight. It works out like that sometimes where one night you like a bunch of games. Burins were disappointing last night, I expected far more with such a rested...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

letsbeardown.com

Nagy's Worrisome Message To The Bears' Locker Room Revealed.

The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
NFL
hockeybuzz.com

I'M BACK!!!!! Saturday pix - 5 plays!

Well, I am back for another season of handicapping the NHL after doing so last season for the first time here at Hockeybuzz. Last year was such a different season when it came to some of the systems I had used for years due to the divisional set up, travel, taxi squads for the rosters, etc....
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Monday pix - 2 plays!!

Our first plays of the year on Saturday night were profitable. Let's see if we can find a few winners on a small card for Monday night. System plays were 2-1 totals when playing the under for a team that is playing back-to-back road games on consecutive nights. Tonight we...
NHL
fantasypros.com

Dallas Goedert (COVID-19) will not play on Thursday night

Goedert will leave a big hole in this Philadelphia offense as they face a very tough matchup against the Bucs where passing the ball is essential. In his absence, Zach Ertz becomes a sneaky good start tonight in a big spot.
NFL
hockeybuzz.com

Thursday Roundup + Expectations Changing?

There’s a little bit of a lull in the game schedule, so let’s take a look at what’s happening in Sabreland ahead of tomorrow’s 7 pm game against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center:. - This game will be shown on ESPN + and Hulu tomorrow instead of MSG, which...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flames come hungry, get lights out goaltending, Wings falter.

I was wary of this game from the outset. I talked a bit about Calgary finding their confidence and being hungry. Markstrom was beyond solid, and Detroit’s issues with the Flames continue to compound. Thankfully, we only see this team twice. Nedeljkovic is beginning to see how hard Greiss has...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sens gameday vs. Sharks!!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. First off, congrats to Rebekah for winning the Sens tickets to the SJ game tonight. Outstanding job by her on picking some nice road wins on the 15 games fans had to pick for the contest. I will post the new Sens ticket contest tomorrow in my blog. Plus, a big thank you to everyone who posted their thoughts in regards to the Sens low attendance/Eugene Melnyk issues. I will be putting together a letter from all the hockeybuzz comments and Twitter comments in the coming days. I look forward to doing that for all the Sens fans and it will be posted here in my blog in the near future!
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 3 - Stopping the Red Hot Wings

The Calgary Flames face off against the up-and-coming Detroit Red Wings today at 5:30pm mountain time. The Red Wings are yet to lose in regulation with a 2-0-1 record including a 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Let’s take a look at the lines. Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk. Coleman-Backlund-Pitlick. Mangiapane-Dube-Ritchie. Lucic-Monahan-Lewis.
NHL
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana Preps previews: Vidalia plays Thursday night, Ferriday hosts homecoming Friday

VIDALIA — VIdalia (1-6) is preparing to take on district opponent Delhi Charter (2-5) this week and hope to snap a six game losing streak. Most recently, they fell to Rayville 26-16. Head coach Mike Norris has challenged his team to play Viking football and to do their job repeatedly over the past few weeks. Cutting out self inflicted mistakes is one challenge his team faces each week.
VIDALIA, LA
hockeybuzz.com

Canucks right the ship in Chicago, will wrap trip at Seattle's home opener

Thursday October 21 - Vancouver Canucks 4 - Chicago Blackhawks 1. I was so wrong about the Chicago Blackhawks. I thought they'd challenge for a playoff spot this year, with Jonathan Toews back in the fold, Seth Jones helping to shore up the D, and a disrespected Marc-Andre Fleury once again ready to prove he'd been underestimated.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Detroit rookie plays big minutes; Graves a steal and Philly loves Ellis

The NHL only added the Seattle Kraken, but it seems as if we've reached the point where there is almost too much hockey news to comprehend. Here are 25 random thoughts heading into Thursday's action:. Hearing Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has been looking for some time to land...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Kevin Allen: Anti-Vaxxers, Eichel surgery may open door to player rights

Tomorrow the Detroit Red Wings will play the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal and their leading goal scorer, the healthy Tyler Bertuzzi, will be sitting on his home watching them on television. He chose not to vaccinate against Covid-19. Because of that decision, his home country, Canada, won't allow him to...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Cats vs Avs

The Panthers sit atop of the Atlantic Division with a 3-0-0 record as they look to make it 4-0-0 tonight against the Colorado Avalanche - who sit in the middle of the Central Division pack with a 1-2-0 record. Florida played a great game on Tuesday when they defeated their...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sens Ticket Contest, free to enter!!!!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. As promised, I will be giving away a pair of Sens tickets to the game this Monday against the Washington Capitals. They are in the 200 level and I will do the same for Thursday, Nov. 4th vs. Vegas. I moved the NYR contest to the Vegas game as I had no time due to work, to get a contest up in time. Each contest will be different!
NHL

Comments / 0

