Thursday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!!!!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. First off, congrats to Rebekah for winning the Sens tickets to the SJ game tonight. Outstanding job by her on picking some nice road wins on the 15 games fans had to pick for the contest. I will post the new Sens ticket contest tomorrow in my blog. Plus, a big thank you to everyone who posted their thoughts in regards to the Sens low attendance/Eugene Melnyk issues. I will be putting together a letter from all the hockeybuzz comments and Twitter comments in the coming days. I look forward to doing that for all the Sens fans and it will be posted here in my blog in the near future!

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO