“I just had to have surgery on my arm. That takes about half of my life away because I can’t play sports. I am a quarterback at football so I throw a lot. I threw so much over a long period of time that my ligament tore the bone right of the elbow. I was mad at myself, at first, because I kept thinking about what would’ve happened if I wouldn’t have thrown the ball. I guess what would have not happened. But then I was just really upset losing my season for football and part of my hockey season. With all my extra time, I will focus on school, friends, and family. Things that I had a hard time balancing before.”

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO