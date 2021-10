Corvallis, Ore. - The Utah Men's Golf team finished in third place at the Oregon State Invitational after shooting 3-over (855). All five Utes finished inside the top 25 for the first time this season as the team recorded their third straight top three finish. This is the first time since the 2016-17 season that Utah has recorded three consecutive top three finishes.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO