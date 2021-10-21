Rockets in the NFL: Week 6

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
Deshaun Watson has been mentioned in countless trade rumors over the past few months. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, there’s a chance the Houston Texans will finally part ways with the Pro Bowl quarterback. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans could have...
Tom Brady reached another major milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes. The historic moment came late in the first quarter when he rifled in a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made the catch to give his team a 21-0 advantage and Brady another huge resume boost.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom wasn’t thrilled with the ruling that her son threw an interception during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game at the Washington Football Team. This season has been a struggle for the Chiefs and Mahomes’ magic has been somewhat off heading into Week 6 with the team at 2-3.
After the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 52-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban finished his last interview on the field, and as usual, walked toward the Alabama tunnel. But, Saban quickly realized he wasn't ready to go home just yet. The coach turned around...
The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
A lucky Bucs fan ended up with Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass during the game against the Bears. What did Tampa give him to give it up?. Tom Brady has thrown a ton of valuable touchdown passes in his career. His second one on Sunday was particularly special. The...
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews had a complaint regarding the injury the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered on Sunday. Mahomes was checked for a concussion after being hit in his head while falling forward on a failed fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Fans were concerned upon seeing Mahomes get hurt. Brittany seemed upset about CBS airing all the slow-motion replays of the play.
As if a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans was not enough headache for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team also lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter after he was hit in the head. Fortunately, though, head coach Andy Reid gave an update on his injury and noted that Mahomes has been cleared of the concussion protocol.
The Seattle Seahawks lost a 23-20 overtime heartbreaker on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver DK Metcalf has been criticized for it. The superstar caught a Geno Smith pass with just seconds left in regulation and instead of going out of bounds, attempted to gain more yards and fumbled the ball.
Dak Prescott is learning the ropes of TikTok. On Wednesday night, the Cowboys quarterback spent quality time with girlfriend Natalie Buffett and their dog Bean, and documented the pair cuddled up on a bed. “Dak’s first TikTok… I expect nothing less,” Buffett wrote over the TikTok video that Prescott filmed...
The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
