EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1650 as DXY ignores firmer Treasury yields

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD prints seven-day uptrend, pokes monthly top of late. DXY keeps diverging from US Treasury yields amid Fed tapering, Evergrande headlines. ECB policymakers try to placate reflation fears but firmer data probes policy doves. Risk catalysts, second-tier US data and Eurozone Consumer Confidence eyed for fresh impulse. EUR/USD flirts...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong near 113.70 amid firmer USD

USD/JPY accumulates gains on Tuesday in the initial Asian session. The US dollar holds above 93.80 despite slightly weaker US T-bond yields. Yellen's comments on inflation, higher equity market, and Fed tapering influences traders' decisions . USD/JPY makes steady moves following the previous session’s movement. The pair retreated from the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD traders on high alert into the ECB this week

EUR/USD trades below the 4-hour 10 & 20 EMA bearish crossover. The US dollar is finding its form into critical events this week, including the ECB. EUR/USD is trading in a tight range ahead of the Tokyo open near to 1.1610. EUR/USD fell from 1.1645 to 1.1610 overnight and remains capped by the 4-hour 10/20 EMA bearish crossover. The downside came from the dollar steadying on Monday afternoon after bouncing off a one-month low. Traders now look ahead to key data events for the week ahead, including the European Central Bank meeting this Thursday.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains poised to extend losses below 1.1600 amid USD rebound

EUR/USD reverses the initial gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index trades at 93.90 following an uptick in the US T-bond yields. US-China optimism, pre-major central banks volatility support the greenback. EUR/USD remains subdued in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair continues to move in...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, slides back closer to mid-0.7100s

NZD/SUD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick amid stronger USD. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the buck and exerted pressure. Rising bets for an additional RBNZ rate hike warrants caution for bearish traders. The NZD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and retreated to the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar keeps firm footing, key events awaited

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 26:. The greenback managed to outperform its European rivals on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields on Monday but stayed weak against risk-sensitive currencies. As investors gear up for this week's high-impact events, the dollar holds its ground. The market sentiment remains relatively upbeat ahead of New Home Sales and CB Consumer Confidence Index data from the US. Brexit talks are set to continue in London and the European Central Bank (ECB) will release the findings of its Bank Lending Survey.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Are euro bulls giving up already?

EUR/USD has dropped below the horizontal trading range. Worsening outlook in Germany seems to be weighing on the shared currency. Additional losses are likely in case buyers fail to defend 1.1600. Signs of a worsening economic outlook in Europe's largest economy have reminded investors of the shared currency's vulnerability and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: 21-DMA support appears at risk amid bearish RSI

EUR/USD is clinging onto the 21-DMA support, downside appears compelling. RSI inches lower below the midline, pointing to additional losses for the pair. 1.1700 remains a tough nut to crack for the EUR bulls, with all eyes on ECB. EUR/USD is holding steady around 1.1600, lacking any bullish potential amid...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Euro extends slump, Aussie jumps, dollar ends mixed

Pound Rallies; CHF, JPY Slide; Inflation Debate Grows. Summary: The Euro slid further against the US Dollar to 1.1611 from 1.1643 in choppy overnight trade. However, trading in other currencies was slower with the Greenback finishing mixed against its rivals. Sterling rose slightly to 1.3767 (1.3760) as markets continued to speculate on a rate hike by the Bank of England at it’s meeting on November 4. The Australian Dollar jumped against the Greenback to 0.7493 (0.7467), up 0.50%, and finishing as best performing FX. Ahead of tomorrow’s Australian Q3 CPI report, the antipodean Battler’s strength gained momentum. Traditional low yielders, the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc slid against the US Dollar. The USD/JPY pair settled at 113.72 from 113.57 while USD/CHF was last at 0.9198 (0.9165 yesterday). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against 6 major currencies edged higher to 93.82 from 93.60 yesterday. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar finished with modest losses. USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) dipped to 1.3469 from 1.3475 yesterday. The Dollar slid against the Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 33.05 from 33.35. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was edged higher to finish at 6.3835 (6.3785). There was little in the way of economic data released yesterday. Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index for October dropped to 97.7 from 98.8, and modestly lower than median expectations at 98.0. Former US Treasury Secretary’s Larry Summers and Janet Yellen exchanged remarks on inflation in social media. Janet Yellen, the first woman to serve as the US Treasury secretary said that Summers was incorrect in the issue of inflation. Summers had earlier sounded the alarm on inflation. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yield closed flat at 1.63%. The 2-year note settled with a rate of 0.43% (0.45%). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.12% from -0.11% yesterday.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Failure to Correct Upwards

The EUR/USD pair's rebound attempts, which reached the 1.1667 resistance level, quickly evaporated and returned to settle below the 1.1600 support. This move comes amid the euro’s loss of necessary momentum to continue the correction. In the United States of America, factors that affect any gains made by the most popular currency pair in the Forex market will remain.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,800 amid stronger USD, risk-on mood

Gold snaps a five-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid pre-GDP caution, light calendar. US Treasury yields rebound, add strength to the greenback. Update: Gold witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and eroded a part of the previous day's...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears ready to strike, fresh 2021 lows at sight

European fundamental headlines keep taking their toll on the shared currency. US CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have contracted to 108.4 in October. EUR/USD is still under pressure and could accelerate its decline once below 1.1570. A better market mood is doing little for EUR/USD, as the pair trades...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index clings to gains near 94.00 ahead of data

The index adds to Monday’s gains and approaches 94.00. Solid support for the dollar emerged in the mid-93.00s so far. Consumer Confidence, housing data next of note in the calendar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, extends the weekly bounce...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD leaps to daily highs past 1.1610, looks to US data

EUR/USD leaves behind Monday’s weakness above the 1.1600 yardstick. The greenback falters once again just ahead of the 94.00 barrier. ECB-speak, US Consumer Sentiment next on tap in the docket. EUR/USD manages to reverse the initial weakness and advances to session tops in the 1.1610/15 band on turnaround Tuesday. EUR/USD...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, GBP, AUD, CAD and ECB results

Most vital to EUR/USD is 1.1485, 1.1721, and 1.1951. For AUD/USD 0.7312, 0.7441 and 0.8108. AUD performed well over the last week due to a wide trade range. Longs and shorts became available while EUR became stuck. USD/CAD is contained from 1.2209, 1.2461, and 1.3058. NZD/USD is the worst in...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AU yields rise ahead of CPI data

Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade generally higher after US gains; HSI lags, China to meet with property developers; AU yields rise ahead of CPI data. - Nasdaq FUT rise amid tech earnings. - Nikkei has extended gain [Heavyweights rise after prior declines (Fast Retailing and Softbank Group); Topix Shipping...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

The upcoming ECB meeting is a millstone around the neck of the euro

As one could have expected with so many key variables (including the ECB, US and EMU growth & inflation) looming on the horizon, trading was largely technically inspired yesterday. Stocks in Europe finished more or less flat while setting new highs in the US. Democratic Senator Manchin said his party should be able to reach a deal on Biden’s fiscal stimulus plans this week. Manchin’s support for it is crucial to get the package voted in Congress. Core bond yields fainted in early US dealings, leading to a bull flattening of the US curve. Changes ranged from -2.5 bps (3y) to 1.3 bps (30y). Changes in Germany amounted to -2.7 bps (2y) to +3 bps (30y). In both rising inflation expectations compensated for a decline in real yields. Gilt yields entered calmer waters after a volatile last week. The dollar traded a mixed pattern but still had the upper hand against a poorly shaped euro. EUR/USD struggled to keep the 1.16 dry. The trade-weighted DXY flipflopped around a second-degree technical reference of 93.73. A resilient sterling sent EUR/GBP below the 0.845 support again. This occurred even with BoE’s Tenreyro sticking to the view that the energy-driven inflation boost should fade soon, suggesting not everyone within the MPC is on board for a November rate hike. We also note the strong underperformance of Central-European currencies, especially against the USD.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 114.00. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.42 yesterday suggests MT upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 113.20/22, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 113.00/05 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

FX daily: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

A winning strategy in FX markets this year has been to back commodity exporters in both the DM and EM spaces, with positions funded out of JPY or EUR. Heading into the last couple of months of the year there seems no reason to change that strategy now. For today, a quiet calendar suggests more consolidation before a more interesting Thursday/Friday.
CURRENCIES

