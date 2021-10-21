CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

2021 Mayoral Election: Eddy Aragon

By Brittany Bade, KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9UQi_0cXpJY9S00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque voters have three choices for their next mayor and over the next three nights, KRQE News 13 will be profiling each of the candidates. Each candidate will be asked the same four questions and an individualized fifth question.

What are Albuquerque’s mayoral candidates spending their money on?

Conservative radio host and lone-Republican candidate, Eddy Aragon , says the mayor’s office is the end all be all. For Aragon, winning in November would mean trading in his radio platform for local politics.

Elections resources

“I got into this because I wanted to see a debate about the things that actually matter. The city, COVID, crime, commerce and corruption and that was going to be my focus in order to drive the dialogue to improve the City of Albuquerque. I want it better for my six-year-old, my nine-year-old,” Aragon said.

Aragon thinks he’s right for the job because of his diverse career background. “I’ve certainly got the background with a degree in political science and economics. I have many years of experience with Fortune 500 companies, operating as a commercial real estate broker. I’m a business owner, as I own a radio station, KIVA AM1600 and I’m somebody who’s a shareholder in the community,” said Aragon.

When asked about his opponents’ weaknesses, Aragon says incumbent mayor and Democratic candidate, Tim Keller , is too far left. “Mayor Keller is an intelligent man. He’s a smart man. He’s someone who’s highly educated. He’s, unfortunately, been driven mostly by his political ideology. The progressive left has really taken over. I’m disappointed to see him go in the direction he’s done and thereby the city,” Aragon said.

As for his other opponent, Aragon thinks Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales is completely unqualified and dangerous for the city. “I mean, if you want to see a disaster, you would select Manny Gonzales. I’m very, very disappointed at the type of person he was. The shots he took at Mayor Tim Keller, unsubstantiated, pose a huge liability for the City of Albuquerque. I can’t imagine what type of leader or what Albuquerque would look like under a mayor, Sheriff Manny Gonzales,” said Aragon.

Crime is one of the top issues being discussed in the mayoral race and KRQE News 13 asked Aragon why he thinks he can fix crime when no one else has. “The Department of Justice can’t be used as an excuse; National trends can’t be used as an excuse. We need to staff our departments; They need staff and resources. We have no commercial burglary division, residential burglary division. We have to accelerate our compliance so we can move the Department of Justice out in the next couple years. We can’t fight crime, while at the same time, fighting the Department of Justice,” Aragon said.

Aragon’s fifth and final question comes down to if voters can trust him to lead Albuquerque out of the pandemic . He’s the only candidate who has never held public office or worked with city government. Aragon says his experience as a business owner and businessman makes up for that.

“I think we have to look at this much like we looked at this during Donald Trump’s tenure. Donald Trump looked at everything as a business. I think we need to stop attacking success, stop attacking people who are all about making sure a job gets done. That’s what I’m there for. I’m not there to run for another position. I don’t have any future endeavors. I just want to make the City of Albuquerque a better place,” Aragon said.

Thursday night, KRQE News 13 will sit down with Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales. Election Day is less than two weeks away.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Ethics complaint filed against Stop the Stadium group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The campaign working to defeat the city’s $50 million soccer stadium bond has been slapped with an ethics complaint. An Albuquerque man is claiming the group called Stop the Stadium isn’t playing by the rules. Joaquin Baca says he wants the soccer stadium to help improve his neighborhood near 2nd Street and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho wants public to weigh in on redistricting plans

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is encouraging people to comment on its redistricting plans following the 2020 Census. The city has five redistricting proposals that must follow the federal voting rights acts and has an equal population among other requirements. Comments must be submitted by Thursday with votes on October 28 […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT says US 550 project should be done by Thanksgiving

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – If you live in Bernalillo or have driven on U.S. 550 you know the headache it is with never-ending construction. It’s been in the works since 2017 and people living in the area want to know when the project will be finished.  Leaders with the New Mexico Department of Transportation say […]
BERNALILLO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Elections
KRQE News 13

City of Rio Rancho requests feedback on proposed district maps

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is encouraging people to comment on its redistricting plans following the 2020 Census. The city has five redistricting proposals that must follow the federal voting rights acts and has an equal population among other requirements. Comments must be submitted via email by Thursday, October 28. Additionally, […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Grim milestone: Over 5,000 deaths in New Mexico from virus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached the grim milestone of having more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, officials said Monday. Most of those hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated. Ninety-three percent of the 1,039 people who died in New Mexico from the virus from February to Oct. 11 weren’t vaccinated. In all, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Raising Cane’s Albuquerque location slated for 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights. New Mexico has just one Raising Cane’s location in Las Cruces. According to a building permit on the city’s website, the new restaurant will be built on Wyoming near Menaul where Furr’s currently stands. Raising Cane’s is known for chicken strips, crinkle-cut […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Final application round open for local business grants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is still trying to give millions of dollars of COVID relief grant money to local businesses. The New Mexico Finance Authority is opening the final round of applications for the Business Recovery Grant program totaling $200 million. Small business owners and nonprofits can use the money for rent or lease […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KRQE News 13

Volunteers help clean up historic Albuquerque cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About 50 volunteers helped lead a massive clean-up of the historic Fairview Cemetery. The oldest public cemetery in Albuquerque off Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez has gone through several caretakers and organizers say they now have enough support to clean it up once a month. They say it’s a great way to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloon Fiesta files lawsuit against Tennessee event over name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is suing what they claim is an imposter. They say the Monroe Life Balloon Fiesta in Knoxville, Tennessee is illegally using the ‘Balloon Fiesta’ name and a similar logo for its event. They point out in their lawsuit that the group agreed to cease its use a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KRQE News 13

Man wanted for questioning in Gallup homicide

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a homicide. Police say it happened Sunday in the Red Hills Mobile Home Park. Details are limited about the murder. However, police are searching for 38-year-old John Melford, who’s wanted for questioning. They say he may be armed. Police say […]
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI offering $10K for cold case on Navajo Nation

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is doubling the reward for a cold case on the Navajo Nation. Hoping someone will finally speak up and help them solve the murder of a man that happened more than a year ago. Isiah Terrell Billy was found dead in a gully near a gas station in Shiprock in 2020 on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Day#Profiling#Lone Republican#Covid#Kiva#Democratic
KRQE News 13

Public gets sneak peek of new International District library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city offered a sneak peek of a nearly finished new library, with a nod to the property’s nightclub roots. “Here we put in wood floors to kind of remind people of Caravan East,” said Shelle Sanchez, Arts and Culture Director for the City of Albuquerque. “That was here before, and this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexicans experience longer wait times for booster doses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day many New Mexicans can get their Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. So far, the response has been good but some people are waiting hours to get their shot. The CDC approved the boosters last week. The New Mexico Department of Health says there’s plenty to go around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRQE News 13

Death of inmate under investigation at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the death of an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday evening. Details are limited, but county officials say the inmate was killed during a fight in one of the general population cells. The sheriff’s office and MDC are investigating. In a press […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead after shooting in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a shooting in southwest Albuquerque on Monday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says they responded to a call of a male being shot around 7 p.m. in the area of 13th St. and Lead Avenue. APD says the man was taken to UNM Hospital where he died […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

2K+
Followers
636
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy