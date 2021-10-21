CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloodshot Records To Shut Down Over Ownership Dispute And Alleged Unpaid Royalties

By Roy Lott
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago-based alt-country indie label Bloodshot Records is set to shut down entirely. In a statement on the label’s website, co-founder Rob Miller writes, “It is time for this phase of Bloodshot Records to come to an end. I will no longer be a part of the label I started over...

music.mxdwn.com

blockclubchicago.org

Bloodshot Records Founder Says He’s Leaving Indie Label After 25 Years

IRVING PARK — After more than 25 years, the future of Bloodshot Records is uncertain after co-founder Rob Miller announced he was stepping down from the label amid a public battle with former business partner and co-founder Nan Warshaw. Miller announced his departure in a Facebook post Monday night where...
CHICAGO, IL
seattlepi.com

Influential Indie Label Bloodshot Records Shuts Down After Two Years of Turmoil

After two tumultuous years of turmoil within as well as from outside the label, Bloodshot Records is shutting down, as a message on the company website says the office is “permanently closed,” and co-founder Rob Miller penned a long farewell message that begins, “Regrettably, it is time for this phase of Bloodshot Records to come to an end.”
ENTERTAINMENT
CHICAGO READER

Bloodshot Records is bought by Exceleration Music

Bloodshot Records, the Chicago record label that launched the alternative-country genre in the mid-1990s, was purchased this week by a newly formed global investment group that plans to manage and monetize its back catalog. Exceleration Music announced the deal Friday, October 22. Through a spokesperson, Bloodshot said it will “work...
CHICAGO, IL
