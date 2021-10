HOUSTON, Texas -- Imagine Texas in the 1950s and 60s. Police raids were common at gay and lesbian bars. Gay sex was illegal, and so was cross-dressing. "Families would disown you. Your friends would disown you. I personally helped pick up people out of alleys that were dying and had nowhere to go," said Houstonian Skip Willett. "It was like a sport almost, I think. They loved to hunt us, they loved to stop us in the cars."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO