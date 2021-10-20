CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: What are the Cardinals getting in TE Zach Ertz?

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ji21k_0cXpHa2S00

The latest of the podcast is out and Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I break down and react to all the latest about the Cardinals.

In this latest episode, we can’t get over how well things are going for the Cardinals. We react to the addition to Zach Ertz to an already potent offense. We go over the COVID issues the team has had over the last week. We break down and react to the Cardinals’ big win over the Browns and then preview their game against the Houston.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Below are the approximate timestamps of the different topics we covered:

(1:00) Intros and initial reactions to how things are going this season

(9:51) The Zach Ertz trade

(25:15) The Cardinals’ COVID issues

(38:24) Reactions to the Cardinals’ win over the Browns

(57:04) Cardinals-Texans preview and predictions

Related
chatsports.com

Howie Roseman explains why the Eagles traded Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to reporters after news broke that the team was trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals, and explained why it was the right opportunity for the organization and the tight end, and what they see from that position group moving forward. Roseman claimed...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles stole a really solid prospect from Cardinals in Zach Ertz trade

The Philadelphia Eagles had to say a tough goodbye to tight end Zach Ertz, but they may have stolen a really good prospect from the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles made the difficult decision with a 2-4 record after six games in 2021 to trade away team legend Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#American Football#Covid#Browns#Cardinals Texans
247Sports

Zach Ertz trade: Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says Pro Bowl TE fills immediate role

The Arizona Cardinals filled a major void Friday by acquiring three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals lost their starting tight end, Maxx Williams, to a season-ending knee injury, while backups Demetrius Harris and Darrell Daniels have yet to register a catch this season. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that Ertz could step in as a featured part of his offense.
NFL
ESPN

Kyler Murray and Julie Ertz aided successful Cardinals debut for Zach Ertz

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It took tight end Zach Ertz all of two plays to make his presence felt on the Arizona Cardinals' offense Sunday. He caught an 11-yard pass from quarterback Kyler Murray on the game's second play, earning him a standing ovation from the home crowd inside State Farm Stadium just nine days after joining the Cardinals via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
AOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To Major Davante Adams News

The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

