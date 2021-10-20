Ravens release first injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries become a key storyline of their season in 2021. They have been one of the most injury-plagued teams in all of football, but have still found a way to go 5-1 through their first six games, which is good for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

On Wednesday, Baltimore released their first injury report ahead of their Week 7 divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The list is headlined by a few key contributors on both sides of the ball, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins, center Bradley Bozeman, and inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

Running back Latavius Murray, Bozeman and Queen all left the Ravens’ Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with injuries. It seems like Bozeman and Queen are on track to play depending on their participation in the next two practices, but Murray’s status is more up in the air.

Watkins missed last week’s game against the Chargers with his thigh injury, so his status will be one to monitor. To round of the report, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and cornerback Tavon Young missed Wednesday’s session with knee injuries, while outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Jimmy Smith had rest days.