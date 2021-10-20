CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens release first injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Bengals

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries become a key storyline of their season in 2021. They have been one of the most injury-plagued teams in all of football, but have still found a way to go 5-1 through their first six games, which is good for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

On Wednesday, Baltimore released their first injury report ahead of their Week 7 divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The list is headlined by a few key contributors on both sides of the ball, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins, center Bradley Bozeman, and inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

Running back Latavius Murray, Bozeman and Queen all left the Ravens’ Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with injuries. It seems like Bozeman and Queen are on track to play depending on their participation in the next two practices, but Murray’s status is more up in the air.

Watkins missed last week’s game against the Chargers with his thigh injury, so his status will be one to monitor. To round of the report, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and cornerback Tavon Young missed Wednesday’s session with knee injuries, while outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Jimmy Smith had rest days.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
