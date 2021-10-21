Edwards energizes Wolves in opening 124-106 win over Rockets

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has exercised the third-year options on guard Anthony Edwards and forward Jaden McDaniels. Edwards, 20, enters his second season in the NBA after finishing up his rookie season where he started 55 games while playing in all 72 games, the only NBA rookie to play in all 72. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. The Atlanta native shot 41.7% from the floor, 32.9% from beyond the arc and 76.6% from the free throw line. Edwards’ 19.3 points per game marked the most by any rookie in Timberwolves history and his 171 total three-pointers are the second-most in a single-season by a Wolves player, behind Kevin Love (190 in 2013-14). He finished the season ranked in the top 10 among rookies in multiple statistical categories, including first among rookies in points per game (19.3), tied for fifth in steals (1.1) and ninth in assists per game (2.9). Edwards was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (first overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO