Edwards energizes Wolves in opening 124-106 win over Rockets

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his nascent career with 29 points in 31 minutes for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who cruised to a 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets to start the season on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 30...

