Seattle Seahawks claim former Georgia, Washington QB off waivers

On Tuesday, former Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason was waived by the Indianapolis Colts, the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

One day later, Eason, a native of Lake Stevens, Washington, got the news that he’ll be returning to his home state once more as he was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks.

The move comes after the Seahawks placed all-pro quarterback Russel Wilson on injured reserve due to a finger injury. Wilson must miss at least two more games before returning from IR. Seattle is bolstering its depth at quarterback and Eason will have a chance to compete for the backup position behind former West Virginia star Geno Smith, who is the temporary starter while Wilson is out.

Eason will be competing for backup quarterback with former Oregon State passer Jake Luton.

From ESPN:

Eason (Lake Stevens) and Luton (Marysville) are from neighboring towns north of Seattle. According to the Seahawks’ website, they played on the same flag football team as kids before facing each other in high school and college, Eason at UW and Luton at Oregon State.

Eason, the former number one overall player in the class of 2016, started his true freshman year at Georgia and did a fine job.

He lost the starting job his sophomore year to Jake Fromm. But Eason stuck around during the 2017 season and provided nothing but support to Fromm and his teammates amid a national championship run.

After the 2017 season, Eason transferred to Washington. He sat out the 2018 season but started in 2019, throwing for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

