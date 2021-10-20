CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seattle Seahawks claim former Georgia, Washington QB off waivers

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPDLa_0cXpHFhJ00

On Tuesday, former Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason was waived by the Indianapolis Colts, the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

One day later, Eason, a native of Lake Stevens, Washington, got the news that he’ll be returning to his home state once more as he was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks.

The move comes after the Seahawks placed all-pro quarterback Russel Wilson on injured reserve due to a finger injury. Wilson must miss at least two more games before returning from IR. Seattle is bolstering its depth at quarterback and Eason will have a chance to compete for the backup position behind former West Virginia star Geno Smith, who is the temporary starter while Wilson is out.

Eason will be competing for backup quarterback with former Oregon State passer Jake Luton.

From ESPN:

Eason (Lake Stevens) and Luton (Marysville) are from neighboring towns north of Seattle. According to the Seahawks’ website, they played on the same flag football team as kids before facing each other in high school and college, Eason at UW and Luton at Oregon State.

Eason, the former number one overall player in the class of 2016, started his true freshman year at Georgia and did a fine job.

He lost the starting job his sophomore year to Jake Fromm. But Eason stuck around during the 2017 season and provided nothing but support to Fromm and his teammates amid a national championship run.

After the 2017 season, Eason transferred to Washington. He sat out the 2018 season but started in 2019, throwing for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

At Washington in 2019, Eason led the Huskies to an 8-5 record throwing for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Comments / 0

Related
profootballrumors.com

Seahawks Claim QB Jacob Eason

Jacob Eason has found his next job. After getting waived yesterday by the Colts, the quarterback has been claimed by the Seahawks, reports ESPN’s Brady Henderson (via Twitter). Eason found himself on the outside looking in during his time in Indy. He was already the third-stringer QB behind Carson Wentz...
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

Seahawks sign ex-UW QB Jacob Eason off waivers. Geno Smith’s No. 2 as Russell Wilson heals

The Seahawks’ shuffling at quarterback since Russell Wilson got hurt continues. Seattle claimed former University of Washington Jacob Eason off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 Eason graduated from Lake Stevens High School then played at the University of Georgia in 2016 and ‘17. He transferred to UW...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Seattle Seahawks#Seahawks#Ir#Oregon State#Espn
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Landed A New Job With The NFL

Marshawn Lynch is returning to the NFL. Well, sort of. On Tuesday, it was announced that he’ll be joining the NFL Players Association. For the first time ever, the NFLPA will have a chief brand ambassador. Lynch has been assigned this new role, as he’ll be tasked with supporting the development of past, current and future players on and off the field.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ridiculous Tim Tebow Claim

Tim Tebow is trending on Twitter on Monday morning. An American commentator endorsed by former president Donald Trump believes that Tebow was “blackballed” by the National Football League. Tebow, 34, played in the NFL from 2010-15 and again in 2021. He was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s A Clear Betting Favorite To Land Cam Newton

Since he was dropped by the New England Patriots prior to the 2021 season, former league MVP Cam Newton has still yet to find a new NFL home. But some news from earlier this week could lead to a change on that front sometime in the very near future. On...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Cam Newton

Cam Newton recently opened up about his desire to continue playing football. His comments have led to a ton of speculation about where he may end up in the future. Even though Newton doesn’t have an offer on the table right now, he has been linked to several teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
NESN

This QB-Needy Team Has Reached Out To Cam Newton In Free Agency

The Seahawks have been in contact with the former New England Patriots quarterback, head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on ESPN Radio Seattle. Newton started 15 games for the Patriots last season, then was cut at the end of his second summer in New England after being beaten out by rookie Mac Jones. The 32-year-old announced Sunday he now is vaccinated for COVID-19 after a protocol mixup forced him to miss a key stretch of Patriots training camp.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy