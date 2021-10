Timberwolves coach Chris Finch had concluded his shootaround media availability Monday morning, but before exiting the area, he had one final thing to say. “I know today is the anniversary of Flip Saunders’ passing,” Finch said. “It’s always a tough day for the organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we know what he meant to this team here, and we’ll be very lucky if we can mimic any of his successes.”

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO