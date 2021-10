PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls and boys swimming and diving teams took home the 2A District 1 titles on Wednesday.

The girls scored 575 points to place first and the boys 494.

One thing that stood out about this championship was that ever single Arnold swimmer and diver contributed points to those totals to secure the wins.

