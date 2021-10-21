CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European markets mostly lower as investors track China property woes, earnings

By Elliot Smith
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks retreated slightly on Thursday as concerns about the Chinese property sector returned to the fore, while investors also monitored a slew of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.2% in early trade, with basic resources shedding 2.4% to lead losses while household goods climbed...

MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
CNBC

Dollar slips, lacking momentum ahead of central bank meetings

The dollar slipped on Tuesday but struggled to gain momentum, with most major currency pairs little changed as investors waited for major central bank meetings this week and next to indicate the direction of currency markets. The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday, then the Bank of Japan and European...
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
CNBC

Gold eases on steady dollar, investors assess rate hike prospects

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,802.00 per ounce by 1012 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 % at $1,804.90. Gold prices fell on Tuesday after a five-session rally, as the dollar steadied and investors awaited key central bank meetings for clues about rate hikes amid rising inflation concerns. Spot...
CNBC

Oil takes breather after latest charge amid tight market

Brent crude was down 20 cents or 0.2% at $85.79 a barrel by 0143 GMT, after gaining 0.5% on Monday. U.S. oil was down 21 cents or 0.3% at $83.55 a barrel, having finished unchanged the previous session after testing new highs. Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, taking a...
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

To build wealth, invest and hold stocks with strong growth potential for as long as you can. Renewable energy, digital payments, and digital advertising are some megatrends to consider. Do you know the keys to succeed at investing in stocks? Time and patience, or buy and hold, if you will....
MarketWatch

Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 cents. The company told MarketWatch it did not comment on daily trading fluctuations of its stock. The...
