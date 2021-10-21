CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Colleagues Left Me Out Of Takeout Order

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I want to be upfront and admit that I'm a picky eater, and that I am also on a budget. So I rarely say yes to work invitations to order out. However, whenever I am in charge of ordering for our group, I make sure to invite...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shawnee News-Star

Thinking Out Loud: Walk beside me

Don't walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don't walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend!" My life suddenly changed when my sweet wife of my youth left me, and oddly so did many of my friends. Recently, I met with a longtime fellow minister. The empathy he shared with me during my early stage of grief was wonderfully unconditional. I hadn't seen him in years. We hugged and talked about our lives since we had last spoken. As we chatted, I gazed upon my friend and was reminded once again of his warmth and support – it still glowed! Suddenly, it hit me! This was exactly what was different about him from so many other of my other friends. His genuine deep-seated, honest-to-goodness caring made him a loyal, comforting friend when so many others during that very difficult period of my life suddenly disappeared.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Brother's Girlfriend Makes Jokes At Mom's Expense

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and I were jokingly poking fun at our mom the other day. My brother's girlfriend kind of laughed with us, but now she thinks that she can join in as well. The jokes that we make at my mother's expense are funny only when we, her kids, make them. It's inappropriate for an outsider to join in. Should I say something to her, or should I ask my brother to say something? -- Stay Out of It.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: In Love but Confused

Dear Annie: I am 24 years old and divorced. I left my husband, "Chris," three years ago, because I met someone else who promised me the world. Thinking the grass was greener, I left Chris for this man. Things were great for about seven months, and then his drinking started...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Facts of Life

Nobody will ever win the battle of the sexes. There's too much fraternizing with the enemy. There's a fine line between fishing and standing on the shore like an idiot. Did you ever walk into a room and forget why you walked in? I think that's how dogs spend their lives.
RELATIONSHIPS
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Nowhere Left's Tragedy

Modern rockers Nowhere Left just released a video from an acoustic version of their track "Tragedy" and to celebrate we asked Dom Delfino to tell us about the song and visual. Here is the story:. Some people may not know this but our band was kind of a rebrand from...
MUSIC
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Daily Mail

Bride's plan to send letters to family telling them they're NOT invited to her wedding is branded 'tacky' and 'tasteless' - but do you agree?

A bride's plan to send letters to relatives who did not make the cut for her wedding has been slammed as 'tacky' and 'tasteless'. Seeking advice in the Australian Facebook group, Modern Wedding, the woman asked if there is a 'nice' way to tell family members who might expect to be included that they have not been invited to her special day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
B105

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Lindsay Greenbush Met The Love Of Her Life On Set Of ‘Little House’

Lindsay Greenbush, known for playing the role of Carrie Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, actually met her second husband when she was on the set of the show. According to Outsider.com, Lindsay met Danny Sanchez on the set of the show and he wasn’t even an actor or an extra – he was just a 14-year-old boy that liked to spend time on the set with his friends.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘Instead of packing the car for a fun weekend with grandma, we came here, to the cemetery.’: Woman loses mom, says we should ‘let grandparents spoil our kids while they can’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Today my children visited their grandmother, or as we call her Memeré (French for Grandma). It wasn’t like most visits with a grandparent. This one was at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy