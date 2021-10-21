Colleagues Left Me Out Of Takeout Order

Don't walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don't walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend!" My life suddenly changed when my sweet wife of my youth left me, and oddly so did many of my friends. Recently, I met with a longtime fellow minister. The empathy he shared with me during my early stage of grief was wonderfully unconditional. I hadn't seen him in years. We hugged and talked about our lives since we had last spoken. As we chatted, I gazed upon my friend and was reminded once again of his warmth and support – it still glowed! Suddenly, it hit me! This was exactly what was different about him from so many other of my other friends. His genuine deep-seated, honest-to-goodness caring made him a loyal, comforting friend when so many others during that very difficult period of my life suddenly disappeared.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO