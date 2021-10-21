CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Judgment (PS5) Review

By Marc Morrison
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll start off by saying that Lost Judgment is an extremely odd game. It has a lot of the same elements from Judgment, though some are improved or generally minimized and is a better playing game, at least on a mechanical front. No, the weirdness is more about some of the...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

cogconnected.com

Lost Judgment DLC Launches Ahead of Schedule on All Platforms

It’s back to school season and what a timely DLC release for Lost Judgment. Prior to the game’s release, the “Youth Drama Enhancement” pack on the Japanese PlayStation Store indicated plans for post-launch content. What would be known in English as School Stories Expansion pack is out now, two weeks early, we should add.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Lost Judgment’ School Stories expansion pack launches early

Lost Judgment’s School Stories expansion has launched ahead of schedule and is available now. Originally planned for release as post-launch content on October 26, developer RGG Studio has announced that the Lost Judgment School Stories DLC has launched across all platforms today (October 12). The content is separate to the...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Alan Wake Remastered Review – Moonbeams on the Brain (PS5)

One of my absolute favourite games from the Xbox 360 era has finally come to PlayStation and I cannot recommend this game enough. Alan Wake Remastered is an oldie but a goodie if ever there was one. This suspense/horror game innovated the genre with light-based weaponry and wove its way into future Remedy projects like Quantum Break and Control. Curious to see how I think the experience holds up over a decade after its initial release? Hopefully this review convinces you that this twisted journey is well worth your time.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Lost Judgment London mural captured Kamurocho’s neon nightlife

Sega released a neat video looking at the creation of a slick ‘n’ sick graffiti mural, installed to celebrate the launch of Team Yakuza’s Lost Judgment. The video follows the painstaking work of artist Dan Kitchener, who was commissioned to design and paint the piece. Kitchener’s love of the “cyber city” aesthetic is perfectly reflective of Kamurocho’s neon style.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Review (PS5) – Hell Rises Once Again

With the original Diablo 2 released way back in 2000, it’s not unheared of that a lot of today’s gamers haven’t played it. Blizzard aims to remedy this with the remastering of the action-RPG aptly titled “Diablo 2 Resurrected.” With Diablo 2 Resurrected, Blizzard has successfully brought the 2000 PC classic to consoles. Successfully adapting the original’s gameplay to console, while still retaining its classic charm. If you haven’t played Diablo 2 at all, Resurrected should be on your radar, though there might be some gameplay mechanics you might find dated. As one might expect, our Diablo 2 Resurrected review touches on the visual improvements, some of the changes Blizzard has made and more.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Inscryption (PC) Review

Now that we are in the midst of the spookiest season in earnest, a few things are bound to happen. There will be remakes of classic horror stories that manage to miss the mark retroactively making the original story better. By comparison, a few new ideas will show up to try to reinvent the entire horror genre, but will ultimately end up as a mediocre or shallow product at the end of the day, and there will be a couple of independent projects with some legitimately interesting ideas that will hit big with a cult audience but not garner a whole lot of mainstream appeal.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

Ghostrunner Review (PS5) – Blade Wallrunner

The one-more-go, quick-fire action game has become a staple of my diet. What started with Hotline Miami eventually progressed into new joints to gorge on. Next came Furi, Hong Kong Massacre (check that out, too) and Ruiner to fill the indie gap. But what about big, show-stopping, next-gen beasts? That’s where Ghostrunner comes in.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Review (PS5)

Leaving behind the haunted New England town of Little Hope, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes—the third installment in Supermassive Games’ collection of bite-sized tales of terror—transports players beneath the dunes of War-torn Iraq to experience a new nightmare. Featuring a fascinating setting to explore and a compelling cast of characters who must set aside their differences to confront a common threat, this latest offering from the team behind Until Dawn delivers an exhilerating blend of chills and thrills, just in time for Halloween.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Embr (Switch) Review

Embr imagines a world where you and your fellow independently contracted gig workers (with minimal oversight) are tasked with the job of fighting fires, saving lives, and sometimes delivering meals. The tone and setting of the game could probably be best described as one part wacky cartoon farce and one part biting social commentary of big tech and media corporations. This theming is at the core of how the player engages with the game. The main menu is a cracked tablet, in-game messages pop up as push notifications from Embr, and ads for media and services serve as loading screens. But as dystopian as some of these elements sound, the satire is always tongue-in-cheek. For instance, early on you’re introduced to Hosr, a Canadian competitor to Embr, whose goal is to spread socialism to the United States and turn oil barrel factories into maple syrup factories.
VIDEO GAMES
maketecheasier.com

MegaModz Modded PS5 Controller Review

Not all PS5 controllers are made equal. In fact, many PS5 controllers are modified to be better in some way, whether that’s visually, functionally, or both. I had the chance to review the MegaModz Modded PS5 Controller, and evaluate where this controller modding company stands among the greats. Configuring and...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Sheepo Review (PS5) – A Charming Passive Metroidvania Missing Some Streamlining

Sheepo Review (PS5) – I love the idea of challenging games like Super Meat Boy. Needing that kind of discipline to perform choreographed motions perfectly in order to complete each level just gets me fired up. Unfortunately, I only experience this when I watch someone do it on YouTube. Then I happen across a game like Sheepo, an entirely-passive 2D platformer.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dragalia Lost update out now (version 2.13.0)

A new update is now available for Dragalia Lost. Cygames has released information and patch notes for the new update, which you can see below:. Version 2.13.0 will be available for download around 10/26/2021 at 23:00. You may install it when it becomes available; otherwise, an automatic update will occur at approximately 10/27/2021 at 23:00.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Don’t Touch This Button! (PS5)

Published By: 9 Eyes Game Studio (Steam); Ratalaika Games S.L. (Console) Released: August 31, 2021 (Steam); September 24, 2021 (Console) Available On: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Genre: Puzzle. ESRB Rating: E for Everyone: Mild Fantasy Violence. Number of Players: Single player. Price: $4.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Teacup (Switch) Review

I like a good Earl Grey with some sugar, personally. I have an on-and-off relationship with tea; some years I get real into it and some years I don’t really care for it at all. Though I cannot say I have ever been so passionate about tea as to have a handbook on all the different ways to make it, as is the case with the titular protagonist of Teacup, a short adventure about leaving your comfort zone and interacting with the people around you. Presented in a nice-looking painterly art style with a beautiful piano filled soundtrack, Teacup seems like the kind of game that would be perfect to play with your young child over the course of two hours. Outside of that specific scenario, however, I’m not entirely sure it will be everybody’s cup of tea.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Evertried (Switch) Review

Do you like chess, but wish that you only controlled one piece that is a scythe-wielding warrior’s soul, where you navigate across a board, fighting demons, and ascend countless floors to reach the peak of the tower? You do? Well, why haven’t you ever tried Evertried? In a nutshell, you could describe Evertried as this, but it is so much more than what I’ve described. Evertried is a tactical roguelike in which you are a lost soul who must ascend a mysterious tower in the afterlife through trials. These trials are set on an isometric chessboard floor, full of enemies and hazards trying to stop you. Your job is to climb up these floors, using skills and strategically planning your movements, dashes, skills, and attacks to reach the top. If you fall in battle, you are sent right back down to floor one, only keeping with you any mastered skills.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

AWAY: The Survival Series Review (PS5) – A Clunky Educational Survival Experience That Struggles To Engage More Seasoned Gamers

AWAY: The Survival Series PS5 review. It didn’t take much for me to be interested in the concept of AWAY: The Survival Series. A nature documentary melded together with an open-world adventure, AWAY: The Survival Series casts players as a diminutive sugar glider that must survive the rigours of a forest teeming with flora, fauna, prey and predators.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Review (PS5)

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Review: Immortal Combat. With CyberConnect2 already having considerable experience developing video game adaptations of popular anime, including Naruto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Dragon Ball Z, it was perhaps inevitable that they would also be brought on board to handle the similarly combat-heavy universe of Demon Slayer. So with CyberConnect2 already having a pedigree in this space, let’s check out how they’ve faired with Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (which I’ll totally just be referring to as Demon Slayer for the remainder of this review!).
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

The Lightbringer Review (Switch)

The Lightbringer clearly has old-school Zelda DNA in it. I know it, you know it, the developers know—and embrace—it. As we all know, there’s that proverb about imitation and flattery—and there’s a fine line between an homage and a blatant rip off. There are plenty of Zelda-style games out there that tread closer to the latter. Fortunately, The Lightbringer is not one of those games.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (PS5) REVIEW – Far Out Space Feelings

Home Gaming Game Reviews Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (PS5) REVIEW – Far Out Space Feelings. It was hard to get too excited for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Even though an intergalactic adventure with a roster of lesser-known characters should be the perfect breeding ground for potential, there’s always that chance of it just being a passionless cash-in. Luckily, GotG is much like its ensemble cast of characters: fun, loveable, slightly dysfunctional, and still rough around the edges. There’s plenty of excitement on offer, and GotG even helps make the player feel like part of the team.
VIDEO GAMES

