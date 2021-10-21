Community unity emphasized at chamber meeting

The trial of three White men accused of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has prompted faith and community leaders to record videos urging unity.

The videos were shown at Wednesday’s Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting, where members were told to expect many visitors during the trial in Superior Court.

One features Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal standing side by side to encourage visitors to come to town for the trial as long as they protest peacefully.

“We are better together,” Harvey said.

And the protests won’t end with the upcoming trial against the three defendants. A federal hate crime trial scheduled in February, which is expected to also draw crowds.

In other business chamber officials were told:

• A survey of business owners show 85 percent of them support a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. And a majority of business owners would also support a transportation sales tax.

Chamber president and CEO Ralph Staffins said the last SPLOST generated more revenue than expected thanks to strong tourism. In fact, there were some months when the SPLOST revenue collected was twice as much as projected.

• A Grits and Issues meeting will be held 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. It will feature elected state officials who will discuss the upcoming legislative session in Atlanta.

• Leadership Glynn has started a new session with what Staffins said is the most diverse, strong class ever. The chamber is also actively working to attract more minority-owned businesses.

• A shop local campaign is planned with a website opening Nov. 15.

• A business education series is planned to teach businesses how to use social media to market their products or services.

• Tourism remains strong in the Golden isles, were July numbers were up 78 percent over last year and bed tax collections were up 23 percent. And the next six months looks strong, said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“All indicators show this will continue,” he said. “I think we’ll have a really good fall.”

McQuade also announced a Marvel movie will be filmed in Jekyll Island for two weeks soon. Most of the filming will be done after dark, he said. And the bureau is actively fielding three different inquiries about filming in the Golden Isles.