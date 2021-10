Welcome to one of your new favorite film festivals, where nature takes center stage on screen and blooms in abundance throughout one of California’s most scenic valleys. The fourth annual NatureTrack Film Festival is offered this year both in person, in the picturesque town of Los Olivos, and virtually. With filmmakers from all over the world, the festival offers a diverse menu of subjects in thirty new films, curated to “ignite a passion for nature through film.” This local film festival is an extension of the nonprofit NatureTrack which introduces school children to outdoor spaces from the seashore to the inland oak woodlands.

LOS OLIVOS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO