Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao spoke at a webinar with the members of European Business Group on Wednesday. The Minister said that the State Government has been giving top priority to sectors include IT, electronics,...

Birmingham Star

Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue commences from October 27 for 3 days

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy, is scheduled to be held as a three-day online event that commences on October 27 and lasts till October 29. According to a press statement by the Ministry of Defence, the...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Mrs. India 2021 2022, India's Only Premium Platform Set to Launch Its 9th Edition in City of Lakes, Udaipur

Udaipur( Rajasthan) [India] October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mrs India 2021 2022 is scheduled to be held from the 20th of December 2021 at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Spread over five days, the Mrs India show will be held in a five-star resort. Mrs India is celebrating its 9th Edition this year and is India's only premium platform for married women. The premier event is organized by former Mrs Asia International winner, Deepali Phadnis, Director of Mrs India Pageants and Productions. The Official Mrs India title is held by Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces successful conclusion of Prarambh Cohort 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), today announced the successful conclusion of Prarambh Cohort 2. Three start-ups were selected for this cohort, namely, Conduct, Presolv360, and PropertyChek. They successfully completed the rigorous, multi-dimensional incubation programme at India's first and highly regarded LegalTech...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

S.Korea's GL Rapha certified to produce Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines

Moscow [Russia], October 26 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund, (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and GL Rapha, one of the leading South Korean bio-tech companies on Tuesday announced the issuance of a Russian GMP certificate by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia for production of Sputnik family coronavirus vaccine in Korea.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

RTL Group, Singtel Launch European Smart-Ad Group

RTL Group, Europe’s leading broadcasting conglomerate, and Singtel, Asia’s top communications group, have launched a new joint venture that will provide targeted digital advertising solutions for European broadcasters and streaming services. The new, jointly owned sales and services company, TechAlliance, will combine operations from RTL’s ad-tech company Smartclip and Yospace, the latter acquired in 2019, with Singtel’s Amobee. The goal is to create a pan-European group platform of targeted digital advertising services for broadcasters and streamers, who can replace traditional commercials online and on smart TVs with targeted, personalized advertising. The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close...
BUSINESS
SpaceNews.com

Fledgling European space businesses still lacking the funds to fly

TAMPA, Fla. — A lack of accessible financing options is holding European space startups back as supply shortages and price rises risk derailing the industry’s post-pandemic recovery, warns a white paper from the Access Space Alliance (ASA) small satellite industry group. The European Union has been making more funding available...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Bloomwell Group receives largest seed funding ever in European cannabis market

The Bloomwell Group has successfully closed a seed funding round of over $10 million dollars—the highest publicly known seed investment for a European cannabis company to date. The lead investor is US growth capital provider Measure 8 Venture Partners, specialists in cannabis industry investments. Among other investors, business angel Dr. Reinhard Meier is investing again through his Venture Capital Investors fund; and Mr. Weber of FPS acted as legal advisor to Bloomwell.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

E-Learning In Business Market Is Booming Worldwide with Tata Interactive Systems, Citrix, Skill Soft, Aptara, Desire2Learn

The Latest Released Worldwide E-Learning In Business market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide E-Learning In Business market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide E-Learning In Business market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Skill Soft, Aptara, Desire2Learn, McGrawHill, Oracle, Blackboard Inc, SAP, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Tata Interactive Systems, HealthStream Inc, Apollo Education Group Inc., Saba Software, Articulate, Adobe systems Inc & N2N Services.
MARKETS
kfgo.com

European business group says China power cuts poorly communicated

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s power shortages will likely force some European companies operating there to delay orders and some firms are unhappy about how authorities notify them about power cuts, a European business group said on Wednesday. “Many members think they have to delay their orders, their customers are unhappy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Trentar acquires 75 percent Stake in Drones Propulsion System's Startup - Trishula

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trentar Pvt. Ltd. announced one of the most significant acquisitions alongside a controlling stake with One of India's most innovative startup in the UAV propulsion system sector, Trishula. This acquisition will focus on making India independent and self-sufficient in the UAV propulsion systems, a...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

Old wine in new bottles – why the NZ-UK free trade agreement fails to confront the challenges of a post-COVID world

When the sales pitch for a free trade agreement is that “British consumers will enjoy more affordable Marlborough sauvignon blanc, mānuka honey and kiwifruit, while Kiwis enjoy the benefit from cheaper gin, chocolate, clothing and buses”, you know this is hardly the deal of the century. Indeed, the New Zealand-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) announced last Thursday would cause barely a blip on the radar of either country’s GDP – in New Zealand’s case, using the most optimistic projections, less than 0.3% of GDP in 15 years’ time. Of course, there is more to it than that. Notably, it will...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host classified material

Britain’s spy agencies have struck a deal with Amazon that would see the company’s cloud computing host classified material, it has been reported. The agreement aims to improve the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in espionage, according to the Financial Times. The deal was reportedly spearheaded by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.The high-security cloud system is also planned to be used by M15, M16 and government departments taking part in joint operations, according to the Financial Times. Data will reportedly be held in the UK as part of the deal with Amazon Web Services...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties

Emirati prosecutors said Sunday they launched a major investigation into Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties, saying they would probe allegations the long-troubled firm committed fraud and other offenses while trying to claw its way out of debt. Union Properties, known for building Dubai Motor City, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The announcement by prosecutors renewed questions about the wider stability of Dubai's boom-and-bust real estate market, which saw Union Properties pile on some $2 billion of debt during the city-state's financial crisis over a decade ago. The company had nearly $500 million in debt at...
REAL ESTATE
kfgo.com

Taiwan foreign minister, business delegation to visit Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and a business delegation will visit Prague on Oct. 23-27, the Czech Taiwanese Business Chamber said on Tuesday, a fresh indication of warm relations between the European Union country and the self-ruled island. Taiwan’s foreign ministry announced last month that an investment...
CHINA

