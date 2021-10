Joc Pederson homered again in support of a good outing by Ian Anderson to help the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Braves threatened to break through in the second against Freddy Peralta. Austin Riley reached on an infield single and then moved up to second on a single by Adam Duvall. Riley moved over to third on a fly out by Eddie Rosario. Travis d’Arnaud followed and lifted a fly ball to Yelich in left who threw to second and nabbed Duvall who was trying to move up.

