History has been marked by opaque and totalitarian power systems. Aided by prisons and walls that keep out the light. The concentration of power in the hands of a few individuals has marked human evolution. From feudalism to fascism, the annulment of the rights of individuals has been based on obscurantism and ignorance. Information has always been guarded by a few, in a few places, and under lock and key. Darkness was always understood as the opposite of knowledge, of science. Plato referred to the cavern, the place where shadows are barely glimpsed, distorted, manipulable from the outside. Subjected to the opacity of the camera obscura, we live in the hope of a shutter that will open a first light bulb.

SCIENCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO