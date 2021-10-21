CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill West ties Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
 5 days ago
Cherry Hill West tied Northern Burlington in a 0-0 final on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Abigail Leporati made 10...

NJ.com

Haddon Heights over Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap

Kylee Ferranto scored an unassisted goal in the first half and Haddon Heights held on for a 1-0 win over Maple Shade in Haddon Heights. Gabrielle Diorio and the defense took over from there to make Ferranto’s goal stand up. Diorio had two saves for the shutout as Haddon Heights improved to 10-8.
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Cinnaminson over Clearview - Boys soccer recap

Colin Kenville had a goal and an assist as top-seeded Cinnaminson, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 2-0 win over eighth-seeded Clearview in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Cinnaminson. Ryan Adams also scored and Sean Kennedy made three saves to record the shutout....
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Middle Township- Girls soccer recap

Marissa DeCicco scored the lone goal for Hammonton in a 1-0 lightning-shortened win over Middle Township in Hammonton. The game was called at halftime due to lightning in the area. Sofia Purvis had the assist on DeCicco’s goal for Hammonton (5-6-2). Emma Peretti made 10 saves in the win. Middle...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Freehold Township girls soccer avoids upset, advances to Shore final (PHOTOS)

One minute, Freehold Township was wondering if a goal would ever come. Then, a literal minute later, the Patriots, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, swung the momentum in their favor, scoring twice in a 60-second span during an emotional 2-1 victory over No. 11 Manalapan in the Shore Conference semifinals. Sophomore Cassidy Corcione sparked that surge, scoring the go-ahead goal on a rip when she found space and then assisting junior Kayla Wong’s game-winning score.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic edges Overbrook - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Kiniry scored first while Ryder Wicken notched the game-winner as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 2-1, over Overbrook. Wicken and Alex Marino each had an assist for Gloucester Catholic (5-10-1), which outshot Overbrook (5-12) by 15-13. Billy Stuski stopped 11 shots in the victory. John Morgan scored while Eric...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Collingswood blanks Middle Township in SJG1 opener

Peyton Ryan’s goal in the second quarter put fourth-seeded Collingswood in front for good as it defeated 13th-seeded Middle Township, 2-0, in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Collingswood. Lily Bataloni added to the lead when she scored in the third quarter for Collingswood (10-6-2),...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Riverside in SJG1 first round- Field hockey recap

Miana Alessandroni had a hat trick to lead second-seeded Cinnaminson to a 6-1 win over 15th-seeded Riverside in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Cinnaminson. Natalie Surma had two goals and an assist for Cinnaminson (15-4-1), which will face 10th-seeded Haddon Township in the quarterfinals...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

North Arlington over Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

Danny Janosek and Declan Hughes scored second-half goals to lead North Arlington to a 2-0 win over Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Sean Manzo and Mert Kutlutan collected assists and Patrick Lind made two saves for the shutout. North Arlington extended its winning streak to seven and won for the 16th time in 17 games this season.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Tech over Winslow - Boys soccer recap

Ahsan Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to lift Camden Tech to a 2-1 victory over Winslow in Winslow. Johnson also assisted on Bryan Calderon’s goal. Lucien Maslin made 11 saves to help Camden Tech raise its record to 13-5. Patrick Dwamena scored for Winslow. The N.J....
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mother Seton over Roselle Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Haley Gottshall and Victoria Vega tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Mother Seton won, 5-0, over Roselle Catholic in Clark. Paola Panohaya added a goal while Morgan Miranda chipped in an assist for Mother Seton (10-5-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Emily Destito earned the shutout with eight...
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Maple Shade over Audubon in SJG1 first round- Field hockey recap

Sophia Weisler scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Maple Shade to a 5-0 win over 12th-seeded Audubon in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Maple Shade. Riley Carr, Natalie Doman, and Ariyana Bates each scored for Maple Shade (13-5), which will face fourth-seeded Collingswood in the quarterfinals next Monday. Emma Leone made one save to earn the shutout.
SPORTS
NJ.com

Haddon Township over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap

Nasir Morris scored twice in the first half as Haddon Township took command early on its way to a 4-0 win over Collingswood in Westmont. Dermot Sheehan added a goal and an assist and Luke Chatten also scored for Haddon Township, which improved to 11-5-1. Jacob Burkett made 10 saves...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne edges Rutherford - Boys soccer recap

Jad Alshamah accounted for the lone goal after the break as Hawthorne won, 1-0, over host Rutherford. Benett Megnin saved all seven shots to receive the shutout for Hawthorne (7-10), which took 10 shots on goal. Alex Sasso made nine saves for Rutherford (9-8), which defeated Hawthorne, 2-0, on Thursday,...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Calvary Christian - Girls soccer recap

Kirti Craig’s three goals and an assist fueled Spotswood to an 8-2 victory over Calvary Christian in Spotswood. Gianna Oelkers had a goal and two assists, while Violet Tharney and Denise Carroll each added a goal and an assist. Jenna Maisano and Cailin Lennan both scored a goal and Morgan Zink made three saves.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

