Nearly six months on from launch, tabletop VR dungeon crawler Demeo finally has a mid-game save feature. The option arrives as part of a free update today as announced over on Discord. It allows you to save after clearing one of the game’s levels and visiting Cleepto’s Bazaar before tackling the next dungeon. The session’s host will have the option to end the game there and return later. You can then re-enter that campaign later on by clicking ‘Continue’ after selecting to host a game or a skirmish on the main menu. You’ll be able to store up to three checkpoints for multiplayer games and another three for single-player.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO