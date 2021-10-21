CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

wfla.com

Easy-to-decorate, creepy cupcakes

Botija Rodriguez of Cake Cuties Bakery in Tampa shows us how to decorate cupcakes that look like mummies and ghosts…. and it’s surprisingly simple!
TAMPA, FL
The Blade

Look to nature for autumn decor

This month has been anything but average. We are on our way to the warmest October on record. Only time will tell if that feat will be achieved in just a couple weeks. The turning of leaves from green to yellows and oranges and reds and purples has each of us wanting to get outdoors and explore. Crabapples, rose hips, acorns, dogwood drupes, buckeyes and horse chestnuts, Kentucky coffeetree pods, and beechnuts are just a few of the fruits that can be enjoyed this time of the year.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Daily Gate City

Seniors learn decorating skills

While women tend to be the bakers in the family and start in childhood learning from their mothers, Cathy Ramirez, who just turned 60, didn’t start baking until she was 29 or 30 and that was only because her employer, Hy-Vee, needed a baker. She now runs her own business,...
LIFESTYLE
shorelineareanews.com

Halloween decor by night

Told you it was good at night! Seattle Poppy sent this photo in of the house we featured yesterday in Patricia Hale's article. (Halloween display by day and by night) The house is on 12th NE south of NE 170th in the Ridgecrest neighborhood. Speaking of Ridgecrest - are they...
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best Christmas mantel decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A classic image of the Christmas season is a warm fire, stockings hung in a row and a beautifully decorated mantel. There are many ways you can go with your Christmas mantel decor, and it can be a bit overwhelming to decide on your favorite items from the seemingly endless options out there. Consider your mantel’s size, outlet locations and which essential items you might be missing. This will narrow your search and help you pick the perfect decor item for you. The National Tree Company Carolina Pine Garland, both lighted and hyper-realistic in appearance, makes a beautiful addition to any mantel decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
eastcountymagazine.org

Solar home decor

Sunny San Diego is the perfect spot to harness the sun’s power and light up your home’s exterior. Why go solar? Because solar lights are energy-efficient, economical, and free you from electrical outlets. They also add beauty while saving you money on your electric bill. Here are some ideas for using solar lighting to help your home’s exterior shine.
SAN DIEGO, CA
amazinginteriordesign.com

Orange Home Decor Ideas

When we think of fall, a color that comes to mind is none other than orange. Orange screams fall, and for some reason, it also goes well with other seasons. So, here are some orange home decor ideas that will set an autumn tone in your abode. If we talk...
INTERIOR DESIGN
KRON4

Best fall tree decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The changing of the leaves from green to red, orange and yellow is a sure sign of the fall season. You can bring some of that magic into your home by including some fall tree decor. Garland made of maple leaves, lighted tree lamps and other tree-inspired elements are among the most popular choices. Incorporate fall tree decor into the decorations you already have or use it as inspiration to start your own leafy collection.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KSN.com

DIY: Decorative TP Pumpkins

Looking to add some fall décor to your home or even looking for a fun gift to make for a loved one or family friend? Check out these very easy to assemble fabric pumpkins! To get started you will need the following materials:. Fabric in 18in x 18 in. 1...
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
DoYouRemember?

Lindsay Greenbush Met The Love Of Her Life On Set Of ‘Little House’

Lindsay Greenbush, known for playing the role of Carrie Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, actually met her second husband when she was on the set of the show. According to Outsider.com, Lindsay met Danny Sanchez on the set of the show and he wasn’t even an actor or an extra – he was just a 14-year-old boy that liked to spend time on the set with his friends.
CELEBRITIES
jacquelynclark.com

Budget Friendly Fall Decor

I’m of the firm belief that our homes are meant to be loved at every turn, and that goes tenfold when it comes to decorating seasonally. When I had more time on my hands, I would go all out. But these days I find that just making a few small, yet intentional, updates can make a big impact. Switching out candles, layering blankets, and adding just a few festive touches are easy to do, and they don’t have to break the bank while they’re at it. Following are a few things I have my eye on that’ll make your home feel cozy and festive, without denting your wallet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sun-Journal

Holiday decorations webinar offered

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about creating winter holiday decorations from available natural materials from 6–7:15 p.m. Nov. 1, https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-series-tips-and-tipping/. “Tips and Tipping for Long-Lasting Holiday Decorations” will show how to harvest and handle evergreens, and how...
ORONO, ME
katheats.com

Farmhouse Decor Finds For Fall

As we move into cooler weather, my home decor gets cozier and more rustic. From a leather throw pillow to autumn wreaths and copper lanterns, here are some of my favorite farmhouse decor finds for fall. I love a neutral home that flows from room to room, but I also...
HOME & GARDEN
amazinginteriordesign.com

Tribal Pattern Home Decor

Do you love tribal prints? We do too. Tribal prints, especially some such as African ones, seem to hide mysteries inside. They are like an abstract painting with many meanings hidden. Some even look like light language. So, here are some ways to decorate with tribal prints. Paint Your Bed...
INTERIOR DESIGN

