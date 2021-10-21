I’m of the firm belief that our homes are meant to be loved at every turn, and that goes tenfold when it comes to decorating seasonally. When I had more time on my hands, I would go all out. But these days I find that just making a few small, yet intentional, updates can make a big impact. Switching out candles, layering blankets, and adding just a few festive touches are easy to do, and they don’t have to break the bank while they’re at it. Following are a few things I have my eye on that’ll make your home feel cozy and festive, without denting your wallet.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO