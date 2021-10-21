Tool for police reform rarely used by local prosecutors
By MARTHA BELLISLE , Associated Press
WRAL
5 days ago
The next year, Joseph Allen was crossing in front of Nelson’s patrol car when the officer swerved and pinned him against a fence, breaking both his ankles. His justification: Allen was a dangerous criminal. In 2019, Nelson scuffled with Jesse Sarey after attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct....
The Department of Justice Consent Decree calls on the department to “fully, fairly, and efficiently” investigate allegations of officer wrongdoing. And the city’s official publications seem to show that the department is taking use of force policy violations seriously, with 15 cases where officers were disciplined for use of force policy violations listed in the city’s 2019 annual use of force report.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There have been 56 homicides this year and more than 1,400 shootings in the city of Toledo. City leaders said they have not been happy with those numbers while they work to curb gun violence. Police officers are just one piece of the equation to eradicating...
CLEVELAND — A police reform initiative is dividing voters in Cleveland. Activism has been a passion for Latonya Goldsby after her cousin, 12-year-old Tamir Rice, was killed in a police shooting. His death made national headlines. “We were there during his birthdays, holidays and things like that, went to see...
In September, The Salt Lake Tribune released a damning analysis of Utah police shootings and the role race plays when officers fire their guns. It found that racial and ethnic minorities are shot disproportionately compared to white people. The study included the victim’s weapon, which showed that a majority of minorities Utah police shot at had blades or knives in hand or were unarmed, versus the majority of white people shot at held guns.
In the wake of the protests which swept the nation following the murder of George Floyd, municipalities have felt more pressure than ever to examine and reform law enforcement’s role in our communities. Join Donna, Liz, and Amina on Surly Voices as they discuss police reform and what some communities have done to remedy problems with law enforcement.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials recently responded to constituent pressure over the spike in gun violence that Chicago experienced in recent months. Headlines splashed across newspapers capturing the numbers of shootings and murders each weekend creates pressure at the highest political level that action must be taken—soon. Pressure...
Paying a visit to Colin Kaepernick's explanation of the broken discriminatory law Enforcement System in America. Racism, discrimination, ethnocentrism, and fascism, in general, have existed for centuries since the advent of significant civilizations. Regrettably, as long as people live under some form of collective rapport, it will continue to exist. Prejudice, in a variety of shapes and forms, lives in many societies around the world. The United States is perhaps at the top of the list regarding racism, as history demonstrates. The sense of apartheid still lives in many people, and it could even happen if it were allowed by the constitution, but it does not! A long time ago, racism used to be considered a white thing, but today, it has taken many colors. Some may label it as ethnic preference and others discriminatory based on the reaction to the opposing race, etc. But the reality; everyone is unconsciously striving to promote its kind and protect it. And since we, the members of the society, have been programmed to live collectively as groups, communities, or human herds, therefore programmed to think based on shared profiles and traits, alienating our individuality. That is when the Sh..t hits the fan!
PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Commission on Oct. 26 will be voting on a package of reforms to address the concerns that arose following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. Among the proposals is a review of Exculpatory Evidence Schedule (“Laurie List”) decisions around officer misconduct,...
Mayor Todd Gloria has, both during his campaign and since taking office, faced pressure from his left on criminal justice reform. He has in many ways signaled alignment with the reform movement, while also distancing himself from it by courting financial support from police unions and increasing police spending in his first budget.
PORTSMOUTH — Body cameras, alternative responses to mental health calls and expanded encounter data collection are three policing transparency and accountability proposals in a slate of 16 the city's Police Commission will vote on next week. The sweeping set of changes are ones that, according to one leader, would put...
Safer Together, a group meant to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Jacksonville community, has met an unceremonious end. City Council President Sam Newby terminated the city's police reform task force abruptly Wednesday, shocking the committee's chair, Councilwoman Joyce Morgan, and community activists who vowed to protest when City Council meets Tuesday.
On International Day against Police Brutality, dozens of people marched and chanted to honor their loved ones that lost their lives to police violence and to rally voters to pass Issue 24, the Safer Cleveland ballot initiative.
The system that has allowed for police misconduct to continue has gone on for too long and needs to be altered immediately. With the track record of police brutality in America, an effective policing reform bill to weed out bad cops simply does not exist in today’s society. Legislation to...
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland in Shaker Heights will hold its “Police Reform: Is Treatment Working – Versus Incarceration,” discussion from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31 via Zoom. Scott Osiecki, CEO of Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, will discuss the topic. To access the...
In Houston, a police officer with 35 substantiated misconduct complaints was the lead witness in a driving-while-intoxicated case that led to a 25-year sentence. That defendant was later exonerated. In Baltimore, the State’s Attorney’s Office asked that nearly 800 convictions be vacated because they relied on testimony from or investigations...
Authorities have admitted that they mistook Brian Laundrie’s mother for the young, male fugitive, leading North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison to erroneously claim he knew where he was located during a press conference in September. Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said Mr Laundrie will be cremated without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer, and asked for privacy.The Petito-Schmidt family attorney, Rick Stafford, have said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until...
Comments / 0