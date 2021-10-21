Tool for police reform rarely used by local prosecutors

Paying a visit to Colin Kaepernick's explanation of the broken discriminatory law Enforcement System in America. Racism, discrimination, ethnocentrism, and fascism, in general, have existed for centuries since the advent of significant civilizations. Regrettably, as long as people live under some form of collective rapport, it will continue to exist. Prejudice, in a variety of shapes and forms, lives in many societies around the world. The United States is perhaps at the top of the list regarding racism, as history demonstrates. The sense of apartheid still lives in many people, and it could even happen if it were allowed by the constitution, but it does not! A long time ago, racism used to be considered a white thing, but today, it has taken many colors. Some may label it as ethnic preference and others discriminatory based on the reaction to the opposing race, etc. But the reality; everyone is unconsciously striving to promote its kind and protect it. And since we, the members of the society, have been programmed to live collectively as groups, communities, or human herds, therefore programmed to think based on shared profiles and traits, alienating our individuality. That is when the Sh..t hits the fan!

5 DAYS AGO