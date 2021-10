Yes, that’s right! The Tin Lizzies (Model T Fords) will be a part of the Heritage Day Festival again this year. These amazing machines serve as a great reminder of a time when life moved at a much slower pace. A time when cars shared the dirt roads of Clermont with horses and buggies and one of the major responsibilities of the local sheriff was to keep the cows off those dirt roads.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO