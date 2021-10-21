CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors should be prioritized

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Associated Press article last week indicated policymakers’ opinion that the 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment that millions of retirees on Social Security will be receiving next year is a safeguard to protect Social Security benefits against the loss of purchasing power, not a pay bump for retirees. While those...

