Over the past year, COVID-19 brought new stresses to hospital scheduling, given limited resources, physician availability, staffing challenges and physical materials. Beyond the obvious struggles with ICU capacity, COVID-19 also put a heavy strain on every step of the chemotherapy patient journey – from navigating new scheduling protocols to pre-screening to delays in diagnosis to reconfigured, socially distanced waiting rooms and treatment chairs. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, many healthcare optimization practices developed over the past year will be even more relevant, including the use of technology to better optimize scheduling in infusion centers. These are a few ways technology has helped shape the rebound of infusion centers, and how it will help shape the future.

