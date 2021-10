Hong Kong regulators started a probe into struggling China Evergrande Group ’s financial reports for 2020 and 2021 in an investigation that will also look at work done by. into Evergrande’s 2020 annual accounts and 2021 interim report, according to an emailed statement on Friday. The Council received a complaint from a member of the public on matters related to the 2020 annual accounts and the 2020 audit.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO