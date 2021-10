Over the past year-and-a-half, many culinary professionals have had to find creative ways to keep the lights on, often creating packaged versions of signatures dishes and ingredients that customers can enjoy at home. The folks behind Here Here Market—an online marketplace that sells products created by local culinary talent—host a one-day pop-up on the patio at Mott St. where you'll be able to find some of these items. Stocking packaged goods create by the likes of Edward Kim, Steph Izard and Zubair Mohajir, guests can stock up while enjoying a selection of food and drinks. Snag a free ticket in advance and you'll be entered to win a gift basket featuring an assortment of products available through Here Here Market.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 DAYS AGO