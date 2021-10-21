CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes Brewery closing its Roanoke, Va., tasting room, cites pandemic impacts

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8Q96_0cXp6n0h00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes Brewery announced Wednesday that it is closing its Roanoke, Virginia tasting room at the end of the year, a victim of the pandemic and its resulting sharp reduction in business.

Deschutes Brewery President and CEO Michael LaLonde called it a "tough decision not to renew our lease and (to) cease operations at the end of the year. We have all seen the global pandemic significantly reduce traffic in all restaurants, pubs, and tasting rooms, the Roanoke Tasting Room is no exception."

In April 2019, Deschutes Brewery shelved plans for an East Coast distribution plant in Roanoke, three years after a competition among several cities, saying a softer craft brewing market had prompted the move. It was expected to cost $95 million and employ more than 100 people.

LaLonde said Wednesday the company will honor its commitments in Roanoke and work with team members "on opportunities to continue with Deschutes in a new capacity."

He pointed out that the company had raised over $300,000 in support of area nonprofits.

"Going forward," he said, "Roanoke will remain a very valued and special part of Deschutes Brewery as we continue to invest in the community through our partnership with Blue Ridge Beverage and community events."

LaLonde said the company will retain the land it bought for an East Coast plant, should the situation improve. But he noted that at present, the Bend facility is operating at only 70% capacity.

The post Deschutes Brewery closing its Roanoke, Va., tasting room, cites pandemic impacts appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

KTVZ News Channel 21

Reliving the past: Antique farming equipment on display in Bend

As a way to preserve and bring history alive, the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association club in Central Oregon collects a variety of old engines, tractors and antiques once used in daily life, and does what it needs to get or keep them up and running. The post Reliving the past: Antique farming equipment on display in Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

PGE, Warm Springs Tribes give $1 million for Crooked River salmon habitat restoration project

Portland General Electric and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, co-owners of the Pelton Round Butte hydroelectric project on the Deschutes River, announced Tuesday a $1 million grant to the Deschutes Land Trust for habitat restoration aiding migratory salmon in the Crooked River. The post PGE, Warm Springs Tribes give $1 million for Crooked River salmon habitat restoration project appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes River Conservancy organizes yearly fall fish rescue, saving 100s of stranded fish

Every year, Central Oregon irrigation districts reduce the river flow in the Upper Deschutes River from Wickiup Reservoir to Bend to prepare for the following irrigation season, which creates collateral damage, in the form of hundreds of fish stranded in side channels. The post Deschutes River Conservancy organizes yearly fall fish rescue, saving 100s of stranded fish appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mt. Bachelor parent co. defends controversial ‘Fast Tracks’ addition, offers refunds to pass-holders

With Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., joining critics in calling on Powdr Corp. to drop plans for a 'Fast Tracks' quick-access pass at Mt. Bachelor, the company issued a letter Friday defending the program and offering refunds to any season pass-holders who disagree with the move. The post Mt. Bachelor parent co. defends controversial ‘Fast Tracks’ addition, offers refunds to pass-holders appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prescribed burning set to continue NW of Fort Rock

If conditions remain favorable, fuels specialists on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to conduct an 875-acre prescribed burn about 7 miles northwest of the Fort Rock community on Deschutes National Forest lands on Thursday. Ignitions may last up to two days. The post Prescribed burning set to continue NW of Fort Rock appeared first on KTVZ.
FORT ROCK, OR
Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

