CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scott Disick ‘Distancing Himself’ From Kardashian Family After Kourtney & Travis’ Engagement

By Jessica Wang, Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

Amid ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, a source tells HollywoodLife that Scott Disick is feeling ‘excluded’ and ‘distancing himself’ from the Kardashian family.

For Scott Disick, ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker has been a “bitter pill to swallow,” a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh founder, 42, on October 17 after nearly a year of dating. While much of the Kardashians are elated, Scott has been feeling “excluded.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIpan_0cXp6aXG00
Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick (SplashNews)

“It’s no secret that Scott is not a fan of Travis,” a source told HL. “Despite his and Kourtney’s on and off past, in a weird way, Scott always felt he was Kourtney’s priority since they share a long history and three kids together.” The exes share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Now that Scott “sees how much of a connection Kourtney and Travis have,” it has been “a bitter pill to swallow,” the source said, adding that Scott has been “distancing himself a little bit from the Kardashian family because he feels excluded.” The source explained, “He feels like Travis is being chosen over him and even though he understands it, it’s still challenging to fully accept.”

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade before splitting in 2015. The Poosh founder began dating Travis sometime at the end of the last year, confirming the romance on Instagram after Valentine’s Day of this year. Travis popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California, amid dozens of red roses that formed the shape of a heart.

The nuptials will mark Kourtney’s first marriage and Travis’ third. He was previously married to Melissa Kennedy between 2001 and 2002 and Shanna Moakler between 2004 and 2008. He and Shanna share children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, together. Following the engagement, an insider told HL that the Kardashian family, including Kourtney’s three children, were thrilled about the news.

“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” the source said. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.” The musician “treats Kourtney’s kids like his own,” the source continued, adding that Travis is “extremely hands on” and a “good father” to his teenage children, which is “one of the things that attracted” Kourtney to him.

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Posts Cryptic Messages After His Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian

By the looks of Shanna Moakler’s Instagram Stories, she doesn’t seem too pleased that Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to her ex-husband, Travis Barker. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged on Sunday, October 17, and just a day later, Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, seemingly reacted to the proposal news with cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories. Shanna, who has doled out some shade to “Kravis” before, started off her posts with a quote from the late Tupac Shakur, which read, “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.” She also added a heart emoji above the quote.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Catsuit With Kris Jenner As They Film New Hulu Show

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked glam AF in West Hollywood as cameras followed close by for their upcoming Hulu show. It maybe curtains for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the cameras keep rolling on the Kar-Jenner clan! On Sept. 30, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California, leaving a furniture store and looking stylish as ever.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Amelia Hamlin Just Opened Up About Her Split From Scott Disick--And She Did Not Hold Back!

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick may have just called off their nearly year-long romance earlier this month, but the 20-year-old model is already opening up about the split on social media. The breakup came after Disick was embroiled in controversy after making nasty comments about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her new beau Travis Barker engaging in PDA around Italy when he slid into another Kardashian ex, Younes Bendjima’s DM’s. However, while the split was reportedly not caused by this incident, Hamlin was said to be the one that called for the ending of their relationship, and is now speaking her mind.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alabama State
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Lounges Poolside With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama and Stepdaughter Atiana

A matching moment! Kourtney Kardashian adorably bonded by the pool with her boyfriend Travis Barker’s two daughters. “Poolside with @poosh,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned a Thursday, September 30, Instagram slideshow, which featured a photo of herself laughing with the Blink-182 member’s stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, and daughter, Alabama, 15, on lounge chairs.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Want a Baby Together 'Without Any Doubt'

A new chapter! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to expand their family post-engagement. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Scott Disick is apparently 'dating again' after 'unexpected' split from Amelia Hamlin

It's been a busy couple of months for Scott Disick. In August, his shady DMs about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were leaked, and just a few days later, he split from his girlfriend of almost a year, Amelia Hamlin. But it seems he's been able to put all that drama behind him, and is reportedly back on the dating scene just a month after his relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Distancing#Poosh#Hl#Mason#Reign
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheFinds

Scott Disick Is Reacting As Poorly As You’d Think To Kourtney’s Engagement News—Yikes!

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged after many years of friendship and nearly nine months of dating. While the pair appear to be in absolute bliss at the moment, the same can not be said for Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick.​​ The 38-year-old father-of-three, who just got out of a relationship with model Amelia Hamlin back in September, is reportedly not taking news of the engagement well following months of turmoil with the couple.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Red Catsuit, Lookalike to Sister Kim Kardashian's Recent Style

Catsuits are in, according to Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West!. On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which show her rocking a bold red catsuit that stretched into gloves and covered her heels. To finalize the look, Jenner, who is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott, threw on a matching red coat, giving the ensemble a monochrome finish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy