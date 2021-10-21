Scott Disick ‘Distancing Himself’ From Kardashian Family After Kourtney & Travis’ Engagement

Amid ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement, a source tells HollywoodLife that Scott Disick is feeling ‘excluded’ and ‘distancing himself’ from the Kardashian family.

For Scott Disick, ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker has been a “bitter pill to swallow,” a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh founder, 42, on October 17 after nearly a year of dating. While much of the Kardashians are elated, Scott has been feeling “excluded.”

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick (SplashNews)

“It’s no secret that Scott is not a fan of Travis,” a source told HL. “Despite his and Kourtney’s on and off past, in a weird way, Scott always felt he was Kourtney’s priority since they share a long history and three kids together.” The exes share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Now that Scott “sees how much of a connection Kourtney and Travis have,” it has been “a bitter pill to swallow,” the source said, adding that Scott has been “distancing himself a little bit from the Kardashian family because he feels excluded.” The source explained, “He feels like Travis is being chosen over him and even though he understands it, it’s still challenging to fully accept.”

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade before splitting in 2015. The Poosh founder began dating Travis sometime at the end of the last year, confirming the romance on Instagram after Valentine’s Day of this year. Travis popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California, amid dozens of red roses that formed the shape of a heart.

The nuptials will mark Kourtney’s first marriage and Travis’ third. He was previously married to Melissa Kennedy between 2001 and 2002 and Shanna Moakler between 2004 and 2008. He and Shanna share children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, together. Following the engagement, an insider told HL that the Kardashian family, including Kourtney’s three children, were thrilled about the news.

“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” the source said. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.” The musician “treats Kourtney’s kids like his own,” the source continued, adding that Travis is “extremely hands on” and a “good father” to his teenage children, which is “one of the things that attracted” Kourtney to him.