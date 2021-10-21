CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Says Childhood Crush Was ‘Married With Children’ Star Katey Sagal

By Taylor Cunningham
 5 days ago
Chicago Fire heartthrob Taylor Kinney had a few Hollywood crushes growing up. But in a recent interview, he admitted that one crush “takes the cake”—Peggy Bundy. For those of you who don’t know, Peggy Bundy was the wife of Al Bundy in the infamous 1990’s sitcom Married with Children. Peggy was...

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
Taylor Kinney
Katey Sagal
Katey Sagal Hit by Car, Rushed to Hospital

“Sons of Anarchy” star Katey Sagal, 67, was hit by a car while walking in L.A., reports TMZ. The actress was crossing the street when she was struck by a car. The driver stopped to assist her, and an ambulance rushed Sagal to the hospital. A source tells TMZ that...
See Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker & More Chicago Fire Stars Celebrate 200th Episode Milestone

Watch: "The Chicago Fire" Cast Celebrates Show's 200th Episode. Next week, Chicago Fire will celebrate a milestone few TV shows are ever able to reach: 200 episodes!. The NBC series' cast and crew marked the occasion with a party once filming wrapped, and E! News is bringing you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the celebration, where series creator Dick Wolf, showrunner Derek Haas and cast members like Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker all reflected on what this means to them.
Original Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer exits with Episode 200

Spencer, one of the first actors cast in the NBC first responders drama, has left show in its 10th season with Wednesday's milestone 200th episode. Since the beginning of this season, Chicago Fire has been laying the groundwork for his character, Lt. Matthew Casey, to leave Firehouse 51. “I added it up, and this year is my 18th year of network TV, straight — I went straight from House into Chicago Fire,” Spencer told reporters about his decision to leave the series. “Coming up to the 200th, I called (showrunner Derek Haas) and broke him the news that I thought it was time to leave the show. He agreed we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. … It was a difficult decision, and I hate to leave the show because I do love it, but when the time comes, the time comes.” Haas said he “of course wanted to talk Jesse into staying” but was grateful Spencer agreed to do the first five episodes of this season to give Casey a fitting sendoff. “That let us bring back a storyline from season one that I know Jesse was excited about when we pitched it to him, to bring back the Darden boys and really tie in the pilot to Jesse’s leaving,” said Haas. ALSO: Haas said "we will move mountains and earth" to allow Spencer to return to Chicago Fire, if he wants.
Katey Sagal Fans Reach out With Well Wishes in Wake of Hospitalization

Fans are showing their support for Katey Sagal after the Sons of Anarchy alum was hit by a car while crossing a street in Los Angeles. News of the incident was first reported by TMZ, which reported the incident occurred at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 when a Tesla making a left turn apparently didn't see Sagal and "tagged her," leaving Sagal with minor injuries. Sagal was transported to a local hospital, and the driver of the vehicle, who did stop and assist the actress, was not issued a citation for the case.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Explains How His Appreciation for Firefighters Grew While on Show

Kelly Severide actor Taylor Kinney has appeared in 200 episodes of Chicago Fire since the show began in 2012. That number ties him for the most featured character in the series. Jesse Spencer, Christian Stolte, and Eamonn all share that 200 episode mark. They all also portray firefighters in the series. And all of them have gained a new appreciation for the type of men and women they’re depicting.
The Talk: Who is Taylor Kinney and does he have a wife?

CBS talk show The Talk airs at 2 pm on weekdays and features a range of hosts including Sheryl Underwood, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Kloots and Akbar Gbajabiamila in 2021. Each episode, the show often features a guest and on October 20th, actor Taylor Kinney and nutritionist Maya Feller...
Jesse Spencer Is Leaving 'Chicago Fire,' but Who Is the Actor Married To?

Thanks to a long career on American TV, Australian actor Jesse Spencer is a familiar face to most Americans. He was on House for most of the show's run and has been starring on Chicago Fire for the last nine years. Now, after 10 seasons with the show, Jesse has decided to leave. Following the news of his character's departure, many wanted to learn more about the actor, including who he's married to.
Katey Sagal's Husband Kurt Sutter Speaks out on Her Hospitalization

Katey Sagal's husband, Kurt Sutter, proves he still has a sense of humor following the actress's sudden accident and hospitalization. Sutter shared an update on his wife's condition on Instagram after she was hit by a car while walking out on the L.A. streets. "She's the only one bringing in...
Bemidji High School graduate to guest star on 'Chicago Fire'

Daniel Vaughn Manasia got the acting itch as a senior at Bemidji High School 40 years ago. But he didn’t scratch it until he was in his early 50s. Next week, the BHS student who played Friar Laurence in “Romeo and Juliet” and Lieutenant Brannigan in “Guys and Dolls” will be a guest star on one of television’s most popular series.
Katey Sagal's husband Kurt Sutter jokes he's 'picking her up from the hospital' and taking her to a 'Dancing With the Stars audition' as the actress recovers after being hit by a car

Katey Sagal's husband, Kurt Sutter, gave an update about his wife's health after she was hit by a car to his Instagram account on Friday. The 61-year-old producer shared a screenshot of a Deadline article that pointed out that the actress, 67, was recovering after she was hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

