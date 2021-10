The Philadelphia 76ers had the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, but they were ultimately upset by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. After the way their campaign ended, all the talk about the Sixers heading into the 2021-22 season should be about how the team can improve and take another step forward. That isn't the case, though. Instead, virtually all of the conversation surrounding the Sixers is about Ben Simmons and his future in Philadelphia.

