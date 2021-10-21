How 7 NBA Huskies Fared on Their Opening Nights

Another NBA season got under way on Wednesday night for most teams in the league, and seven former University of Washington players turned up in the box scores, including four as starters.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (UW, 2016) had the most well-rounded night of the ex-Huskies, picking up 15 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals in a 123-97 victory over the Orlando Magic in the Texas city.

In the same game, 6-foot-6 swingman Terrance Ross (UW, 2011-12) came off the bench for the Magic, played 27 minutes and scored 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

Former Husky Terrance Ross had 15 on opening night for Orlando. Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

However, Orlando point guard Markelle Fultz (UW, 2017) wasn't ready to play on opening night, still recovering from ACL surgery 10 months earlier.

In Detroit, 6-foot-9 Isaiah Stewart (UW, 2020) started at center, played 26 minutes, connected on 6-of-9 shots and supplied 12 points and 8 rebounds. Yet his Pistons came up a 94-88 loser to the Chicago Bulls in their opener.

At home in Minneapolis, Jaden McDaniels was an opening-night starter for the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the 6-foot-9 forward finished with modest numbers of 4 points and 4 rebounds over 26 minutes, McDaniels (UW, 2020) showed off his defensive prowess with 4 steals and 3 blocks. Best of all, his team beat the Houston Rockets decisively, 124-106.

Guard Jaylen Nowell (UW,2018-2019) made a brief appearance for the Timberwolves and scored 2 points in 6 minutes.

Isaiah Stewart drops in 2 of his 12 points for Detroit on opening night. USA TODAY Sports

On the road, defensive-minded Matisse Thybulle turned in a similar performance for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 117-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-5 guard (UW, 2016-2019) came off the bench for just 2 points but he picked up 4 steals in 27 minutes.

Justin Holiday started at forward for the Indiana Pacers, who lost a tough one on the road to the Charlotte Hornets, 123-122. Holiday (UW, 2008-2011) provided 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Former Husky forward Marquese Chriss was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 16, failing to make it to a sixth NBA season since leaving school (UW, 2016).

