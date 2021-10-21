The video that everyone is asking about – Emma Mutz

Sheriff Judd recalls a night he spent in the jail and tells us a bit about the upcoming Haunted Jail Tour Fundraiser. It’s the spookiest time of year in Polk County! Back by popular demand – the HAUNTED JAIL TOUR! Featuring never-before-seen areas of our old booking facility!. This year’s...
The LakelandPD K9 Team is trying to win an amazing grant being offered by Aftermath. We need your paws to vote for our K9 team!. Aftermath has opened voting for the top 10 teams to receive their 2021 K9 Grant! Voting ends on October 26 and is as easy as 1, 2, 3:
We wrote an editorial: Dated 10/16/20 Bill Mutz, “I’m still all in for all of Lakeland” just not my family. Talking briefly about the mayor’s daughter that was caught placing a sign on a lot where the Mutz campaign had no permission to be there. This is the response we...
Lakeland firefighters were recognized by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution this past Saturday. Driver/Engineer/Paramedic Derek McBrayer was awarded the Emergency Medical Services Award for his dedication to preserving life and health under emergency conditions for performing beyond the duties normally called for within the Emergency Medical Services profession.
Does Lakeland know that BLM endorsed city hall candidates for the Nov 2 election?. We have done our due diligence and clearly, BLM has been catered since Mayor Mutz came into office. Mutz has supported BLM and its local President. This cannot go on!
On a beautiful day in Lakeland Fl, on October 13, 2021, I was stopping by a Donation/Thrift Store to donate items and to check out the store. I was SHOCKED to see a SIGN reading…. “MASKS ARE BACK!!!! NO MASKS EQUALS TRESPASSING!”. ..and it was printed in Red, White and...
Bill Mutz’s post on Jarvis Washington’s Instagram page ….. Mutz’s Support BLM!. This is Jarvis Washington President of Black Lives Matter Lakeland and Event Organizer of the May 31, 2020 event. “Is this for the greater good of Lakeland?”. “Is this for the greater good of Lakeland?”. 5 people were...
Why should Lakeland Vote for Mike Musick….AGAIN?. Mike and his wife, Niki, have lived in Lakeland for more than 40 years, and they have three college-aged children. Mike has lived in Lakeland since the age of 7. He has seen the growth of Lakeland from a town into a city.
Comments / 0