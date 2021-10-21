CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 Substation Coming To South Side Near East Carson Street

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iN4IP_0cXp4SUk00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is taking another big step to try to protect Pittsburgh’s South Side by opening a Zone 3 police substation near East Carson Street.

Some residents and business owners shared if they think this help will reduce crimes in the area.

“It might make it safer,” said Caden Meier, a South Side resident.

“I doubt it, but anything helps,” said Rich Cupka, owner of Cupka’s Cafe 2.

The new substation will be in a former police station that is attached to a city fire station on South 18th and Mary streets.

Officials said officers will work at the substation when they’re typically flooded with calls like weekends instead of traveling from the main Zone 3 office in the city’s Allentown neighborhood.

The move comes after the nightlife on East Carson Street took a turn during the summer.

“The perception of South Side has diminished because of all the crime, shootings, riot-like atmosphere,” Cupka said.

Wednesday’s announcement from Mayor Bill Peduto’s office and Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers will be able to respond more efficiently, and they will be more visible and accessible.

Meier is hopeful this will help the community he’s called home for two years.

“It’s an all right idea if they do it right. I think the police presence down there has been better for the bars as far as what was happening,” Meier said.

Cupka doesn’t think this move will reduce violent crimes.

“We’ve had 40 to 50 cops down here a weekend and things are still jumping off. If the police aren’t allowed to police, it doesn’t matter how many or where the police stations are at,” said Cupka.

Traffic restrictions that were put in place on East Carson Street to improve safety were recently lifted. Parking is still prohibited Friday and Saturday nights between 10th and 18th streets.

Many people just want the South Side to move in the right direction.

“Less crime, less shootings, less riot-like atmosphere, more business, more availability, more parking,” said Cupka.

“I love living in South Side. It didn’t really change anything for me. I think the perception, as for this area, changed quite a lot,” Meier said.

The city said construction to renovate the building has started and it’s expected to open sometime next year, thanks to funding through the American Rescue Plan.

The city is planning to open another substation in Homewood next year, and police hope to open substations in each of the six police zones.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police And EMS Respond To Rollover Crash On The North Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and EMS responded to a rollover crash early on Monday morning. Just before 1:00 a.m., Pittsburgh Police and medics were called to Allegheny Avenue near Abdell Street, and once on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its roof. The SUV hit a few parked cars during the crash. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Worst Nightmare’: Crews Battle Blaze At Greensburg Home With Hoarding Conditions

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Greensburg’s fire chief says a house fire they faced over the weekend was a nightmare. Investigators say the home was filled with items, making a bad situation worse for firefighters. Greensburg firefighters say when they arrived on the scene at a house on Marsh Street, they were dealing with an incredible fire. There were massive flames and a lot of stuff inside that firefighters had to contend with. Video shows just how heavy the flames were when Greensburg Fire Chief Thomas Bell rolled on scene. The back of the home was aglow and flames were spreading to nearby...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Funeral Arrangements Made For Pittsburgh Police Sergeant Richard Howe

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Services have been set for Pittsburgh Police Sergeant Richard Howe, who recently passed away. Howe is the second officer within the Pittsburgh Police to die of COVID-19 within the last month. He was a 24-year veteran of the force. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) He worked with the Motorcycle Unit of the Special Deployment Division. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday evening at the William Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 Noon at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scott Township.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Breaks Into Fineview Apartment, Threatens Woman With Gun

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in custody after an early morning home invasion in the Fineview neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Belleau Drive in Fineview for reports of a home invasion. According to police, a man broke a window to an apartment, and once inside the apartment, he threatened a woman with a gun. The man fled the scene but was later arrested by police. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

17-Year-Old Charged With Homicide In Connection To Deadly Penn Hills Shooting In 2020

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A 17-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Penn Hills last December. The Allegheny County Police Department announced Monday that Timothy Whitfield Jr. has been charged with homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy and firearms violations related to a shooting on Dec. 15, 2020, that killed 16-year-old Jafar Brooks, a Central Catholic High School student. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Police were called that night to the Leechburg Garden Apartments, where Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. KDKA spoke with neighbors previously who said they heard at least six gunshots. Whitfield is currently in a youth detention center in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. He will be transferred to the Allegheny County Jail, police say.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Latrobe Police Searching For Missing Man Daniel Jacobs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Latrobe Police are asking for help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks. Police say 69-year-old Daniel Jacobs was last seen walking in the City of Latrobe on Oct. 14. According to police, he frequents the nature trail and walking path on Lincoln Avenue. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dump Truck Driver Killed On Route 51 After Colliding With Train

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A dump truck crashed into a moving train, killing the driver and shutting down Route 51 for hours. According to police, just before 11 p.m. Monday, a dump truck collided with a train carrying petroleum gas. The crash closed Route 51 from Jefferson Boulevard to Ridge Road. HAZMAT was on the scene as a precaution since the train was carrying flammable gas. The fire chief says they thought the train was leaking gas, but soon discovered it wasn’t. They had about 20 employees evacuate from the Kurt J. Lesker building just to be safe. Police and firefighters...
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Injured After Truck Slams Into House In Mercer County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MERCER (KDKA) — A man was injured after his truck slammed into a house in Mercer County. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving along North Maple Street and hit the home so hard, it was knocked off of its foundation. The homeowner, who was inside the house at the time, was not injured but says she’s had fears about cars missing the curve and hitting her house. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Fire crews say the driver had to be cut out of the truck. The damage was so severe that the homeowner won’t be able to stay there until repairs are made. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Peduto
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Suspect Caught On Camera Entering Unlocked Vehicle In Bethel Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police in Bethel Park are asking residents to check their cameras for any suspicious activity after a suspect was caught on camera entering an unlocked car. In a social media post, Bethel Park Police provided video of a suspect entering an unlocked vehicle near the intersection of Broughton Road and Baptist Road in the overnight hours leading into Tuesday morning. Police say a second suspect was seen across the street from the vehicle. On 10/26/21 between Midnight and 1AM , a suspect entered unlocked vehicles near the intersection of Broughton & Baptist Rds. A second suspect was seen across the street. Anyone in this area please check your cameras and report any suspicious activity to crimewatch@bethelpark.net pic.twitter.com/ngyLfxB7jx — Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) October 26, 2021 Anyone who lives in the area is being asked to check any cameras they may have and report suspicious information to police.
CBS Pittsburgh

Remember, Reflect At Tree Of Life: Commemorating The 11 Lives Lost 3 Years Ago In Synagogue Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tomorrow is a day Pittsburgh will never forget, marking three years since 11 lives were lost in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history. On Oct. 27, 2018, a normal Saturday in Squirrel Hill became an unimaginable nightmare when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring several others. Now, three years later, we will pause to remember and reflect in spirit and action. (Photo Credit: KDKA) An official commemoration ceremony will take place on Wednesday in Schenley Park. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald are expected...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mail Carrier Hit, Killed By Driver Of Vehicle In Greene County

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A mail carrier was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Greene County. (Photo Credit: Newschopper 2) The crash happened Monday on Andrews Road in Morris Township. The Greene County Coroner’s Office said Chad Varner, 49, was hit and killed after leaving his vehicle to deliver a package. Greene County Regional Police Chief Zach Sams told KDKA Varner was hit while behind a row of hedges in the front yard of a home. The driver of the vehicle left the roadway and hit the man. “There was a row of hedges right in front of...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple Buildings Evacuated After Natural Gas Leak In North Shore

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh firefighter and gas crews responded to a gas leak in a building on the North Shore last night. Crews arrived at the site of the gas leak around 8:30 p.m. around the intersection of Hope Street and River Avenue. Crews evacuated two nearby unoccupied buildings and the Lighthouse Artspace, where the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit will be held, as a precaution. “No visiting members of the public were inside at the time,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said. The gas leak was contained and brought to control around 9 p.m. Saturday. There were no reported injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Police Stations#Near East#Kdka#Pittsburgh Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Pittsburgh Has A Lot Of Candy Stores But Not Many Trick-Or-Treaters

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has some of the most candy and chocolate shops per capita, but not a lot of trick-or-treaters to eat all the sweets, according to a new report. WalletHub’s 2021’s Best Places For Halloween list ranks Pittsburgh fifth for most candy and chocolate per capita, but also says the city has one of the lowest percent of potential trick-or-treaters. When it comes to overall Halloween festivities, WalletHub rates Pittsburgh as fairly average, with the city coming in at number 59. The report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 21 key metrics ranging from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops. The best places for Halloween? New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. You can get a list of Halloween activities in Pittsburgh here, and check out trick-or-treat times for your neighborhood here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot, Killed In New Castle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – New Castle Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on Sunday night. According to police, just before 7 p.m., they were called to the hospital for a reported shooting victim who had been taken to the hospital. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The victim, identified as Devon Thompson, died of his injuries at the hospital. An investigation by police learned that Thompson had been shot in the 400 block of Leasure Avenue in New Castle. “We activated our Special Response Team to go in there, not sure if the shooter was still inside or not, but we went in there and the building was empty,” said New Castle Chief Robert Salem. No one has been arrested.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After One Person Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Interstate 79 In Washington County

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have launched an investigation after one person was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Washington County. State Police tell KDKA that the crash happened along Interstate 79 in North Strabane Township. The crash occurred between mile marker 42 and mile marker 43 early Sunday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police say Holly Davis of Canonsburg was struck head-on by a car going the wrong way. Video shared by a KDKA viewer showed a car driving south in the northbound lanes of I-79. According to State Police, 56-year-old Davis was driving northbound around 1:45 a.m. when she was hit by the vehicle going the wrong way. Davis was the only person in her car. Police say she suffered fatal injuries. Police later identified the wrong-way driver as 26-year-old Kristina Rose Coyne of Washington. She was flown to a local hospital for treatment. Police say 911 operators were receiving calls reporting a wrong-way driver just before the crash occurred. So far, no charges have been filed against Coyne. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Coraopolis Police Searching For Missing 23-Year-Old Miasinque Smith

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Allegheny County are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in days. Coraopolis Police say Miasinque Alan Smith was last seen on Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. (Photo provided by Coraopolis Police) He’s described as 6-foot-1, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, a black hoodie, tan pants and brown steel toe boots. Police say a family member said Smith may be depressed. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-264-3000.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Helping Hampton Township Family After Home Damaged By Tornado

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Hampton Township family is taking one day at a time after the roof blew off their house during a tornado last week. The Willoughby family won’t be able to stay in their home for a while, but some caring people are making sure they’re not going through this difficult time alone. “We heard this crazy noise and it got louder and louder and we ran to the basement. We could hear the roof ripping off. And a few minutes after that, water started pouring through the basement ceiling,” Travis Willoughby said. Willoughby is counting his blessings after he,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Dead After Shots Fired, Car Crash In New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after shots were fired and two cars crashed in New Castle. Police say 31-year-old An-Tyne Johnson of New Castle was killed when someone in another car shot into his car as he was driving on North Liberty Street. Police tell KDKA Johnson eventually went down a hillside, crashed into a utility pole and flipped the car on its roof. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo: KDKA) The driver of the other car was also shot and taken to the hospital. Police say it appears this was a result of an ongoing feud. “We believe this incident stems from an incident that happened several years ago, a fight that happened several years ago,” said Chief Robert Salem. Salem isn’t saying if Johnson died from the shooting or the crash. Police are still working to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-3588 or leave a tip online.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 350 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 350 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 183 are confirmed cases and 167 are probable cases. The two new deaths happened in October and were people 65 years or older. There have been 8,750 total hospitalizations and 130,624 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,287. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Hills School District Students To Learn Online On Wednesday Due To Bus Driver Shortage

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students in the North Hills School District will learn online on Wednesday. The reason is that there won’t be enough bus drivers that day. Many of the drivers will be attending the funeral of Nancy Von Vreckin, who was a bus driver in North Hills for more than 40 years. The bus company said 15 of the district’s large buses will not be available. “This essentially leaves more than 2,700 students without transportation home on Wednesday so a flexible instructional day is our best option,” a letter to families said on Monday.
NORTH HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy